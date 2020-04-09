Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes slams ‘non story’ about players training separately in Hazlehead Park

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has dismissed the “non story” regarding Dons players being approached by police while training in a city park.

Five Aberdeen players, understood to be Funso Ojo, Dylan McGeouch, Ronald Hernandez, Curtis Main and Niall McGinn, were training separately at Hazlehead Park on Monday and following government restrictions during the Covid-19 lockdown.

McInnes insists his players stuck to the letter of the law and were praised by police for doing so.

He said: “I am really disappointed and dismayed at what is a non story.

“We asked the players to train between 10 and 11am and players who live in the west end went to the same area to do their work.

“Players arrived separately. There are a few live quite close to one another so maybe there is the practicality of running in the same area.

“But by no means was it organised or people running alongside each other.

“Players are so aware of their responsibilities.

“They did their work separately as we’ve asked them to do all they can to respect the government restrictions. The players did nothing wrong.

“The police confirmed there was no chastisement or warning and it was a laid-back discussion where the players were praised for what they are doing.

“They saw a few of our boys in the park but they had all arrived at different times and were running separately.

“We took advice from the police on whether we open Cormack Park up or whether we still do as we are doing.

“They are happy to proceed with what we are doing.”