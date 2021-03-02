Boss Derek McInnes warns Aberdeen ‘owe Celtic one’ when they clash again post-Premiership split

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes feels his side “owe Celtic one” when they clash again after the Premiership split.

McInnes was left frustrated after the Reds suffered a second successive 1-0 defeat to Celtic at Parkhead in just 10 days.

The Dons have a chance to secure payback as they are set to host Celtic at Pittodrie following the Premiership top-six split, although those fixtures have yet to be confirmed.

McInnes has urged the Reds to channel the frustration of the two recent defeats to overcome Celtic in the Granite City for a win that would ignite the bid to secure a third placed finish.

The Dons boss was “frustrated and annoyed” that Aberdeen left Parkhead empty handed for the second time in under two weeks.

He wants revenge when the Hoops come to Pittodrie in the season run-in.

McInnes said: “We owe Celtic one and need to deal with them at Pittodrie.

“Celtic have still to come to us and we have to make up for the last two defeats against them.

“We have to remember those two sore ones we have taken against them recently.

“I was frustrated and annoyed we did not get something from the game as Celtic were pinned in during the second half and struggling to deal with the amount of balls into the box.

“I’m disappointed because I thought the performance, like the other defeat at Celtic, was deserving of something from the game.

“We also still have Hibs to come to Pittodrie, but first and foremost we have Hamilton at home on Saturday.”

© SNS Group

In the initial 1-0 defeat at Parkhead on February 17, a superb long-range effort from David Turnbull separated the sides, with Aberdeen’s on-loan striker Florian Kamberi hitting the post.

In the return just 10 days later, Aberdeen lost out to a deflected Odsonne Edouard shot.

Again they hit the woodwork when an Ash Taylor header rattled off the cross-bar in the opening minutes.

McInnes conducted a post-mortem on the narrow defeat at the club’s Cormack Park training complex and reminded the players of positives to take from the loss against the defending champions, currently sitting in second spot.

Although Aberdeen have won just once in the last eight games, McInnes is confident his squad are producing a level of performance that can sustain a push for third.

With only seven games remaining in the Premiership campaign, they have to rapidly transform those performances into points – beginning against Hamilton on Saturday.

McInnes said: “When we got back to the training ground and analysed the video of the game with the players we reminded them there were so many good things in the game.

“We reminded the players of the level of performance and the collective spirit.

“We also reminded them there is still 21 points to play for and we have to try to turn the level of performance we have had recently into points.

“The players are kicking themselves as we all feel we should have had something from the game.

“However, you also have to be more demanding of that final bit.”

© SNS Group

There was a crumb of consolation following the narrow defeat at Parkhead when news filtered through that third placed Hibs had failed to capitalise.

The Easter Road club suffered a 2-0 defeat to Motherwell at the weekend.

Despite that loss, Hibs hold a four-point advantage over the Reds and have also played a game less.

It was a moment of quality in the first clash at Parkhead, then a slice of misfortune with a deflected goal at the weekend.

Either way the outcome was the same – McInnes left to rue another close encounter at Parkhead where he felt they deserved at least a point.

He said: “This was similar to the previous game at Celtic Park, although that time it was a moment of quality that beat us then.

“This time it was a real moment of luck and the scoreline was harsh on us.

“We started the game brightly and full of confidence.

“We were on the front foot, pro-active with our work and asked the question of Celtic.

“During that spell, we should have got ourselves in front and there is a frustration we did not make more of our chances.

“Then we lost a lucky goal from Celtic’s point of view, which can happen.

“That is the type of thing we are not quite getting at the minute.”