Boss Derek McInnes says it’s important for Aberdeen to keep pushing for answers on fan return

Boss Derek McInnes insists it’s important the Dons are proactive in the bid to get fans back into stadiums.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack revealed the club had asked for permission to host a test event with 1,000 members of the Red Army inside Pittodrie for Sunday’s game against Celtic.

The Scottish Government turned down the Reds’ request and have not yet revealed a plan for when fans in some numbers may be able to return.

In Scottish football, two test events with 300 supporters took place on September 12, but a tightening of coronavirus restrictions mean there has been no more.

Aberdeen’s 1-0 win over Kilmarnock was one of the test events with fans.

Manager McInnes, who is preparing to face Hamilton at Pittodrie tonight, said: “The club has been working hard in the background to try and be on the front foot and give the supporters encouragement, because the consequences are dire for our club if we don’t get supporters back in.

“I think it’s important that we have that leadership to reiterate the message that we need supporters back.

“We have a plan in place — and we have had it for a long time now — for 1,000 supporters to come to a match.

“On September 12 we had a test event and we are well on into October now and we are looking for a plan or some information on when our next event will be.

“We are also mindful of the current situation in the country and maybe it’s understandable the plan has been rejected for this weekend.

“But the chairman is quite within his rights to be on the front foot and try to find out what the plan is. Can we get some encouragement? Can we get a message to the supporters? Can we as a club start to budget and plan financially for what we can do?

“But there is still so much uncertainty at the minute and football is part of that.”

Ahead of facing Hamilton tonight, the Dons are boosted by the news Mikey Devlin (hamstring), Greg Leigh (tibia), Matty Kennedy (knee) and Sam Cosgrove (knee) have all resumed training.

McInnes won’t rush them back into the team, but the return of striker Cosgrove in particular would be a major boost.

The Englishman, who has netted 44 goals in the past two seasons, knocked back a summer move to French side Guingamp before suffering a knee injury a week before the start of the season.

McInnes added: “All the lads are still a bit short, but the next step in their progression is being part of the squad again and building up their training minutes and hopefully getting some game time.

“Sam made the decision to stay put, as is his right. Not too long afterwards he picked up what we felt was a serious injury – it could have been a lot more serious – in a friendly against Hibs the week before the season kicks off.

“It was a real blow for us and him. But the news we got wasn’t as bad as we feared, but obviously significant enough to keep him out this length of time.

“He now has a clean bill of health and it’s now about trying to catch up.

“With the league closing down in March and then getting back in June, Sam’s probably only had three weeks of work in that whole period. As much I’m eager, we’re all eager, to get our top goalscorer from the last couple of seasons back, we’ve got to be mindful of that (his lack of training).

“At the same time, I think he would bring a good balance to what we’ve already got at the top of the pitch. We’ve got a lot of speed, a lot of movement, a lot of energy, and been carrying a far more attacking threat, which is pleasing.

“We’re managing to create chances and score goals without having had Sam available, so we hope he can add to what we’ve already got.”

McInnes was pleased with Aberdeen’s display in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Dundee United.

McInnes said: “I’ve got to look at it from a manager’s point of view. It’s another clean sheet on the road, we haven’t conceded on the road.

“We were the dominant team, a lot of what we asked for was there. There were some good individual performances, but you would swap all of that for the three points.

“Hopefully against Hamilton we can get a bit of both, we can play well and also get the job done.”