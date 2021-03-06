Boss Derek McInnes has Aberdeen on red alert about never say die Hamilton

Boss Derek McInnes has warned Aberdeen against the dangers of a Hamilton side fighting for survival against relegation.

Aberdeen are today set to face Premiership bottom side Hamilton in a must win to keep alive the bid to finish third.

Just four months ago the Dons blew away Hamilton with a four goal blitz in the opening half hour on October 20.

Earlier this week McInnes and his management watched footage of that 4-2 defeat of Accies.

However even amidst that emphatic victory McInnes identified potential warning signs if the Reds are not switched on for the entire 90 minutes against a side well conditioned to grinding out points in relegation scraps.

McInnes will demand that same attacking intent from the devastating opening phase in October but insists it must be for the entire game.

He said: “We watched that 4-2 game against Hamilton back the other day as a staff.

“We saw a lot of good in our performance in that game.

“It was a totally different front-line that night of Edmondson, Watkins, Wright and Hedges that started..

“Edmondson and Hayes also came off injured in that match.

“Although we started really brightly and got a few goals Hamilton still came back to score twice.

“It is an indication that Hamilton never know when they are beaten and always keep coming at you.

“That will especially be the case at this late stage in the season when every team has something to play for.

“I am looking for that 90 minute performance against Hamilton.

“You need that against Hamilton because they never give up and have picked up a few good results of late.

“Even when you go two and three up against Hamilton sometimes, they never give it up, and that’s under different managers.

“I’ve managed against Billy Reid, Alex Neil, Martin Canning and Brian Rice.

“They’re all the same, there’s an identity there.

“They’ve a fantastic team spirit, they’ve got quality within their team and you wouldn’t bet against them staying in the league again.”

The Dons were held to a 1-1 draw away to Hamilton in November.

With only seven Premiership games remaining in the race for third the Reds need maximum points against Accies.

McInnes said: “Hamilton play cup football every week.

“I say that to my players and I think that’s a real strength of theirs, they always feel that they’re still in the game.”

Aberdeen striker Bruce Anderson has played a key role in Hamilton’s recent resurgence with two goals and four assists since joining on transfer deadline day.

Out of contract at Pittodrie at the end of the season Anderson recently said he was determined to earn a new deal and prove he can lead the line for the Dons next season and beyond.

Anderson is ineligible for today’s game due to the terms of his loan deal.

McInnes is delighted with his impact at Hamilton.

McInnes said: “I thought Bruce did well against St Johnstone (1-1 draw, Wednesday evening).

“He wasn’t always involved and he never really had any chances, but I thought his link up play was good which is good to see.

“He’s just really continued his form since going to Hamilton.

“We’re delighted that he’s having an impact on their team and doing well.”

That four goal barrage against Hamilton last October was followed by a 3-3 draw with Celtic and 2-0 defeat of Hibs.

Nine goals in three games seems a long time ago as the Reds have netted just once in the previous eight matches.

McInnes insists Aberdeen were unfortunate not to have scored goals, and secure at least draws, in the recent two matches away to Celtic in 10 days.

Although the Dons lost both games 1-0 they hit the woodwork in each match, were denied a penalty and had an effort cleared off the line.

However McInnes has urged the Reds to be more clinical to ensure luck does not enter the equaition.

We are putting ourselves in the good positions but we need to try to do more to ensure it does not come down to a bit of luck. “We cannot focus on that or feel sorry for ourselves.” Derek McInnes

McInnes said: “In the two games against Celtic we hit the woodwork three times and had one saved off the line.

“Celtic got their goal with a deflection and in the first game we felt we should have had a penalty.

“I have been about football long enough to know sometimes that is just the way it is.

“So we are putting ourselves in the good positions but we need to try to do more to ensure it does not come down to a bit of luck.

“We cannot focus on that or feel sorry for ourselves.”