Boss Derek McInnes challenges Aberdeen to rally and secure Europe in quick time

Manager Derek McInnes has challenged Aberdeen to shrug off recent flak to qualify for Europe in quick time.

The Dons can leapfrog Hibernian into third place in the Premiership if they defeat Motherwell at Pittodrie today.

The clubs who finish in third and fourth place will qualify for the new Europa Conference League.

Both teams enter the tournament from the second qualifying round next season.

Aberdeen have been in the firing line over a dip in form that culminated with a 4-1 loss at Ross County.

McInnes wants that setback to galvanise his squad and secure Europe for an eighth straight season.

He said: “We want to qualify for Europe as quick as we can and have a right good go at the cups.

“I don’t see this season being any different.

“We have work to do to show we can qualify for Europe once again, but that has always been our remit at the start of the season.

“Results like that (Ross County) can happen.

“You want to keep them to a minimum and see a response.”

McInnes has urged his players to deal with the flak following the Ross County reverse.

He insists it comes with the territory when underperforming at a club of Aberdeen’s status with aspirations of success.

McInnes told them to “knuckle down” in the bid to bounce back immediately and to go on a winning run.

He said: “When we have a bad day we all suffer. But you try and galvanise. We have a spirit in us.

© SNS Group

“We are well aware that when you work for Aberdeen the criticism can be stinging at times.

“Sometimes the praise can be overboard at times when things are going well.

“But that’s the way it is. You just have retain a perspective and knuckle down and work hard and focus on what we can do better.”

Aberdeen were a goal behind after just 38 seconds in Dingwall due to defensive errors.

It was 2-0 after 20 minutes in a game where the Reds were defensively frail and failed to take their chances.

He said: “Against Ross County we never defend well enough and ultimately that puts more focus on your attacking play.

“In terms of arriving in and around their box, it was excellent and I thought we got into good areas time and time again, but the end product wasn’t good enough.”

Aberdeen will be without Ross McCrorie today as the midfielder is ruled out for up to three weeks with an ankle injury suffered in Dingwall.

Jonny Hayes faces a battle to be fit to face Motherwell after leaving Ross County on crutches.

He came off the crutches on Tuesday and the swelling on his ankle has reduced.

Centre-back Ash Taylor was substituted in the first half in Dingwall having suffered a back spasm but it is hoped he will be fit for today.

© Darrell Benns / DCT Media

Defender Greg Leigh and Dylan McGeouch are both closing in on returns from long-term injury.

McInnes said: “Greg is back training fully. Dylan is back integrating into training and he will be in full training next month, so he could potentially be involved in the upcoming games.

“(With) Connor McLennan, we’re trying to delay any work he’s got to get done and manage his training through the week so he can be available and see if we can settle his issue down.”

Aberdeen will face a Motherwell side today that drew 1-1 with Rangers last weekend under new boss Graham Alexander.

It ended league leaders Rangers’ 15-game winning streak.

McInnes said: “I’ve known Graham a long while, I’ve come up against him and been in Scotland squads with him.

“It’s good to see him in Scottish football.”