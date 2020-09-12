Boss Derek McInnes challenges Aberdeen to make winning a habit as Premiership returns

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has challenged his in-form Reds to make winning a habit.

The Dons will today bid for a fifth straight win when facing a Kilmarnock side buoyed by a 4-0 defeat of Dundee United prior to the international break.

Since returning from a 19-day mini-shutdown consisting of three straight postponements due to coronavirus protocol breaches, the Reds have won three Premiership games and overcome NSI Runavik of the Faroe Islands 6-0 in the Europa League first qualifying round.

McInnes said: “At any time of the season, four wins in a row are desirable.

“It’s not always easy to do that.

“If we can go and add another one against Kilmarnock and get used to that winning feeling and it becomes a habit.

“And you want that habit to continue.”

All six players who were with their national sides during the recent international break returned to Pittodrie this week with a clean bill of health.

Scott McKenna played in Scotland’s Nations League games against Israel (1-1) and Czech Republic (2-1 win) and Niall McGinn was with the Northern Ireland squad, but did not get game time.

Winger Matty Kennedy pulled out of the Northern Ireland squad for the Nations League trip to Romania (1-1 draw) due to a back problem.

However, Kennedy came through training this week and is available to face Kilmarnock.

© SNS Group

Lewis Ferguson and Ross McCrorie started in Scotland U21s’ Euro qualifying win away in Lithuania on Tuesday, while fellow Dons Dean Campbell and Connor McLennan were also in the squad.

The only absentees for today are Sam Cosgrove (knee), Ryan Edmondson (ankle) and Mikey Devlin (hamstring).

Last season’s leading goal scorer, Cosgrove received positive news on Monday when undergoing a fresh scan on a fractured cartilage.

Striker Cosgrove is now on course for a return in the second week of October, following fears he could be out until late November.

There were also concerns on-loan Leeds United striker Edmondson could be out until November, having suffered an ankle injury in training in early August.

However, Edmondson is set to return to Pittodrie on Monday well ahead of schedule, where he will be assessed.

It is hoped he will be available later this month.

© PA

Scotland international centre-back Devlin is scheduled to return in early October from a hamstring injury suffered in a pre-season friendly.

McInnes said: “The international break probably came at the wrong time for us, but I am hoping we can pick up where we left off.

“The players are getting more strength in their legs, getting more game ready and getting more rhythm in their play.

“We have more options certainly than we had in the first couple of games.

“The squad is getting a bit stronger, which can only help drive a level of performance because the competition is greater.

“Kilmarnock will be a tough game for us.

“You never get a comfortable game against Kilmarnock ever and they are obviously on the back of a very good result of their own.

“So we are prepared to work hard for the win.

“We have to do a lot of things right to give ourselves an opportunity of that.”