Aberdeen boss McInnes calling for two wins to end year on a high

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes has challenged the Reds to end 2019 with a bang by overcoming Livingston and Hearts.

The Dons host in-form Livi today before travelling to Tynecastle on Sunday for the final game before the Premiership goes into a winter shutdown.

Aberdeen will jet out to Dubai during the break for a warm weather training camp.

However, McInnes wants to end the year with six points to keep the pressure on third-placed Motherwell in the Premiership.

McInnes said: “We want to finish the year as strong as possible.

“We are the home side against Livingston and I don’t want us to just win, I want us to play well and attack the game.

“Two wins would keep us up there in the table with where we normally are going into the winter break with the hope we can improve when we come back in January.

“We want to get the two wins and we know if we bring the performance we are capable of that.”

Livingston are five games undefeated and will arrive at Pittodrie today buoyed by an emphatic 4-0 defeat of Ross County.

They also recently defeated Kilmarnock 3-0 away and have drawn with Hearts, St Mirren and Hamilton in their unbeaten run.

McInnes will have his squad on red alert as to the dangers posed by Livi on two fronts – both as an attacking and physical force.

McInnes said: “When you play against Livingston you have to compete and deal with their energy, physicality and limit their service.

“You have to be able to stand up to that, which is fine – that is part of football.

“There are also times when you have to ask the question of Livingston to defend.”

Aberdeen defeated Livingston 2-0 away in September and McInnes admits it was a tough task to secure the victory.

He is expecting more of the same in today’s festive fixture.

McInnes said: “Livingston will be tough although we had a good record against them last year.

“Every game is tough.

“I admire a lot about what they do.

“Livingston are in good form as they are unbeaten in five and have scored plenty of goals.

“We had a very difficult and challenging game against them earlier in the season.

“It wasn’t pretty but we got the job done.

“Every time you play Livingston you have to do a lot of things right to try to gain the initiative.

“You still also have to play well when in possession of the ball.

“I just watched their game with Ross County on Tuesday morning and Livingston can do that

“When they do everything right they can be a formidable side.

“They have good footballers, they can be robust and have plenty of energy.

“The fact they are on such a great run you have to respect that.

“Hopefully we can still come out with three points.”

Aberdeen will call time on 2019 with a trip to Tynecastle on Sunday. The Dons suffered a disappointing League Cup quarter-final exit at the ground to Hearts earlier this season.

The struggling Jambos are bottom of the Premiership table and have recently appointed former Barnsley boss Daniel Stendel as their new manager.

Stendel has lost all three games since taking the reins at the Jambos.

McInnes said: “Against Hearts hopefully we can go to Tynecastle and finish 2019 with three points.

“The target is to win six points out of six although Hearts have obviously been a tough nut to crack for us at Tynecastle.

“We go into those games having taken a lot of positives from the game against Celtic at Parkhead on Saturday.”