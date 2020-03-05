Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes praises side’s battling spirit to salvage draw at Kilmarnock

Boss Derek McInnes praised Aberdeen’s battling spirit after fighting from 2-0 down to salvage a point at Kilmarnock.

However, McInnes was left raging and frustrated at both goals the Dons conceded.

McInnes reckons referee Alan Newlands got it badly wrong when awarding Killie a penalty for handball which was converted for the opener.

He was also raging at Aberdeen’s defending for the home side’s second.

Leading scorer Sam Cosgrove did not travel to Kilmarnock due to a back spasm, but is expected to be fit to face Hibs on Saturday.

McInnes said: “There is good spirit in the team.

“At two goals down away from home, a lot of teams could go under in that position.

“But I always feel my team are competitive.

“We might not always be brilliant and might be guilty of mistakes like any team.

“But the willingness and competitiveness of the team have always been there.

“And thankfully a combination of that and some good play allowed us to get two goals and a deserved point.

“We’re at the stage of the season now where, with 10 games to go, we obviously came here to win.

“At no stage were we looking to settle for a point. It’s wins we’re looking for – but it might end up a good point for us come the end of the season.”

Kilmarnock went ahead when referee Newlands awarded a spot-kick for hand-ball by centre back Ash Taylor.

McInnes watched footage of the incident after full-time and insisted it was not a spot-kick as the ball struck the defender’s side.

Killie then doubled their advantage through Greg Kiltie.

McInnes said: “The penalty given against us is not a penalty.

“I have looked again and it hit Ash on the side of his back and the referee was too quick to give it.

“It should not have been a penalty and we had to deal with that injustice.

“There was an injustice with the penalty and I was disappointed with the second goal.

“For us to get the three points we have to defend that second goal better.

“I was raging for the second goal. I was angry because we should have dealt with it so much better to deny the space.

“We had a mountain to climb at 2-0 down and went 4-4-2 with McGinn and Main through the middle.

“I felt that was the way to get a result at Rugby Park as we did that in the second half and in extra-time down there a couple of weeks ago.

“Middle to front I thought we started well and there was an authority about us as we kept possession well.

“When Brophy is in the team you always have to try to nullify that service into him as he is a good player.

“Brophy’s movement at times we weren’t dealing with.”

Aberdeen extended their unbeaten Premiership record at Rugby Park to 17 games courtesy of goals from McGinn and McLennan.

McInnes changed the formation of his side in a bid to secure a comeback.

He said: “The goal we got, McLennan started to show what he is capable of and put two or three good crosses in and McGinn got on the end of one of them.

“It was a shot in the arm for us going into half-time and the players were bursting to get out.

“We wanted to continue the way we finished the first half and thankfully we did.

“it was a brilliant equaliser as we worked the ball side to side and Kennedy gets to the bye-line and finds the opposite wide man.

“it was no more than we deserved at that stage.”

Leading scorer Cosgrove was not in the squad at Kilmarnock as the striker was suffering from a stiff back.

Boss McInnes opted to leave Cosgrove, on 23 goals already this season, back in the Granite City to work with the club’s physios.

It is hoped that will ensure Cosgrove is fit to face Hibs at Pittodrie on Saturday.

McInnes said: “After staying back we are hoping he will work with the physios and be available for the weekend.”