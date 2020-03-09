Peterhead boss Jim McInally: We were bullied by Falkirk

Peterhead manager Jim McInally said his side were bullied in the defeat to Falkirk.

The Bairns ran out 3-0 winners at the Falkirk Stadium thanks to Lee Miller’s counter and a brace from fellow former Don Declan McManus.

Blue Toon boss McInally was frustrated the game was as good as over at half-time when the Buchan outfit were trailing by two goals having struggled to compete with their full-time opponents in the first period.

McInally said: “It’s frustrating when you come in at half-time and you have a mountain to climb because we haven’t competed in the game.

“We didn’t get a free-kick in the first half because we weren’t competitive in the game.

“It’s frustrating that we let them bully us in the first half and that’s what the game came down to.

“When you’re in our position you can’t be letting teams bully you.

“We showed Falkirk so much respect as a team we looked like we were waiting for something bad to happen.

“At half-time we got in about them and got a bit of a reaction in the second half.

“But we lost the game in the first half because we didn’t lay a glove on Falkirk.

“They were in our faces and we weren’t in their faces. It wasn’t until the second half that we got the ball forward quicker and gave them some hassle.

“It was disappointing because we went the whole first half without getting a free-kick.

“That wasn’t the referee’s fault, it was because we weren’t making it a contest.”

The only positive for McInally was the improved second-half showing and he added: “The second half was more of a contest. I put Alan Cook on up front and he worked the channels well.

“When Alan sees the goal he just shoots and forced their goalie into a couple of good saves. We competed in the second half but it was too little too late.”

Player co-manager MILLER got the opener in the ninth minute with a composed finish.

The lead was doubled on 25 minutes when Simon Ferry was adjudged by ref Craig Napier to have handled Aidan Connolly’s free-kick in the defensive wall and McMANUS scored from the spot.

McMANUS got the third on the hour mark with a long-range free-kick Peterhead felt should’ve been awarded in their favour.

The Blue Toon remain eighth in League One, two points above Forfar in the relegation play-off place.