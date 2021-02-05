Blow for Aberdeen as attacker Ryan Hedges set to miss the rest of the season due to injury

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has confirmed attacker Ryan Hedges is set to be ruled out for the rest of season with a serious injury that will require surgery.

Hedges suffered the injury early in the 2-0 loss to Livingston.

The loss of the Welsh international, one of the top performers this season, is a major blow to Aberdeen’s bid for European qualification.

McInnes confirmed Hedges had ruptured his pectoral muscle off the bone and will undergo surgery in Manchester next Friday.

McInnes said: “The likelihood is that Ryan will be out for the season which is a real blow.”

Hedges’ injury set-back comes just days after Scott Wright exited for Premiership rivals Rangers on transfer deadline day.

Wright and Hedges had been two of the most creative outlets for the Dons.

Meanwhile, Ash Taylor is set to be ruled out of tomorrow’s trip to Hibs with a thigh injury.