Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News

BK Hacken boss remains bullish about his side’s chances of a European comeback

By Paul Third
28/07/2021, 10:30 pm
BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo
BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo

The equation is simple for BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo. Two goals in each half means his side are back on level terms with Aberdeen tonight.

The Swedes have it all to do after being on the receiving end of a 5-1 mauling at Pittodrie a week ago but Hogmo insisted the tie was far from over after the game.

A week later he has not changed his mind. If anything, his confidence has grown to the point he believes a stunning comeback is not out of the question.

The Hacken manager said: “We have all the opportunities tomorrow, definitely.

“We are of course going out to cope with this and we saw in the away meeting that it was entirely possible to create good goal chances against them.

“We have to move forward tomorrow, develop our attacking game and get chances.

“Two goals in each half and we are in the game.”

Hogmo’s bullish stance comes from confidence in how his team is playing and he has urged his players to show their poor display in Aberdeen was simply a bad day at the office.

Hogmo said: “I am happy with parts of how we are playing.

“We are controlling matches at times and creating good chances. We have to work on the last third, which we have not really had time for yet.

“So far, we have worked short-term to be able to take the points we need to get breathing space and we have succeeded.

“Now it is important to continue to have a good defensive game, but also to develop our attacking game.”