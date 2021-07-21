BK Hacken boss insists bid to keep him in the dark about new look Aberdeen didn’t work

BK Hacken boss Per-Mathias Hogmo has warned Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass’ bid to keep him in the dark about his new look side didn’t work.

Glass recently confirmed one of the reasons the Reds played all pre-season games behind closed doors was to prevent Hogmo and his coaching staff scouting the matches or securing footage.

The Dons boss hoped that air or mystery could work in Aberdeen’s favour ahead of the Uefa Europa Conference League tie.

However Hogmo, speaking before overseeing a BK Hacken training session on the Pittodrie pitch, insists he knows enough about the Dons.

Hogmo said: “We are well equipped for the game.

“We saw the last games under the new manger from last season and have seen what kind of players they have.

“I think we have an idea of how they are going to play, although not the details.

“We are well prepared to play them and for us it is important to use our strength as a team to create chances and hopefully score goals.”

Hogmo pinpoints Scott Brown influence

Former Norwegian national boss Hogmo was only appointed manager of BK Hacken last month when the club were rock bottom of the Swedish top flight.

In his three games in the dugout for the Gothenburg based side Hogmo has a 100 percent win rate.

Insisting he is well versed on Aberdeen the BK Hacken boss revealed he is a big admirer of Pittodrie skipper Scott Brown.

He watched Brown in action whilst Norwegian Ronny Deila was manager at Parkhead from 2014 to 2o16.

Hogmo has put his team on red alert about the influence of the 36-year-old midfielder who he believes will be a major player for Aberdeen.

He said: “I have been in Scotland visiting Ronny Deila when he was coaching Celtic and I was Norway national coach.

“I have been following Scottish football

“I like Scott Brown, he is a fantastic player and it is good for Aberdeen to have him as he can help them to a good season.”

Resurgence in fortunes under Hogmo

BK Hacken are 12 games into their domestic league season whilst Aberdeen have played only two closed door friendlies.

Hogmo hopes that can give the Gothenburg side an advantage.

He said: “We are well into our season and we have had some very tough games behind us now.

“Hopefully that would be an advantage that we are well into our season.”

Hogmo has overseen a resurgence in fortunes for BK Hacken since his arrival during the Swedish summer shut-down.

A 1-0 defeat of IFK Norrkoping on Sunday extended their wining streak to four games.

Leo Bengtsson stod för ett av fjolårets snyggaste mål när han avgjorde bortamatchen mot IFK Norrköping. Får vi se ett nytt drömmål från ”Bjässen” idag? pic.twitter.com/7GS6YrKHlM — BK Häcken (@bkhackenofcl) July 18, 2021

Defender Friberg insists confidence is high

Defender Erik Friberg insists they are getting better and better under Hogmo.

Swedish international Friberg, 35, said: “We started the season very bad as our goal is to be top three every year.

“After eight games we were last but then we had a break and got a new coach.

“A couple of players came back from injury and now we have had four straight wins.

“There are a lot of new things we do now in how we play and we are getting better all the time. There is a lot of confidence in the squad.”