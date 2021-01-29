Birmingham City ‘launch £2 million bid for Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove’

Birmingham City have reportedly launched a bid to sign Aberdeen striker Sam Cosgrove for £2 million.

Cosgrove, 24, who turned down a £2.7 million move to French side Guingamp in the summer window, has been linked to several sides after scoring 47 goals in 103 Dons games following his arrival from Carlisle United in 2018.

The Reds have already rebuffed Sheffield Wednesday in the January window and their resolve looks set to be tested once more.

Aberdeen have also recalled midfielder Ethan Ross from his loan at Raith Rovers.

Meanwhile, Connor McLennan has signed a two-year contract extension with Aberdeen until 2023.

The Scotland under-21 international has scored seven goals in 67 appearances for Aberdeen since making his senior debut in the 2015-16 season.

Manager Derek McInnes said: “I’m delighted Connor has committed himself to the club for the next two years and it is vital he now capitalises on this opportunity and continues to work hard on his development.

“He is a player we have a lot of belief in, and it will be an important two years for Connor to really fulfil his potential.”