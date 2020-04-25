Behind closed doors, using just one or two stadiums … What exactly is Aberdeen chief Dave Cormack’s plan for finishing Premiership season?

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack has revealed a possible closed-doors exit strategy to complete the 2019-20 Premiership season.

Scottish football has been shut down since March 13 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and Cormack is in favour of completing the top flight – but only if safe to do so.

Cormack believes closed-doors matches at one or two stadiums, if given the medical go-ahead, could fulfil fixtures and generate money for Scottish clubs.

Uefa effectively handed the SPFL board the authority to rule the Premiership campaign over.

Ideally, Uefa still wants top-flight campaigns to be given every chance to be completed but accepts the coronavirus crisis has brought different problems to various countries.

It is now willing to accept leagues ending in “special cases” after representation from Scotland and Belgium.

Cormack recently penned a letter to the SPFL board, SFA and the 11 other top-flight clubs asking for a delay in any decision on calling the campaign, at least until the Dons had completed a feasibility study into playing the remaining games.

Cormack revealed a potential scenario could be using just one or two stadiums, with games broadcast live to supporters.

He said: “There are a number of permutations.

“Let’s say for example, hypothetically, that we do finish the remaining eight games, or we end up starting the new season behind closed doors.

“Best practices right now suggest that you use one or two stadiums to play the games in.

“Then you’ve got to consider things like pitch maintenance.

“The safety challenge element of it would be reduced because games are being played behind closed doors in one or two stadia, rather than the 42 clubs we’ve got just now.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scottish football not to expect games in front of crowds “any time soon”.

She also said closed-door games could be ruled out in Scotland. The SPFL and Scottish FA are set for talks with the Scottish government.

If there is a mechanism produced for playing closed-door games, Cormack wants all fans to watch the live broadcast.

He said: “If we have to play games behind closed doors, we would find a way of allowing our fans to see every game we play.

“That would differ depending on whether it’s a season-ticket holder who’s already paid for a season ticket versus someone who is a walk-up or comes to a few games a season. The idea on the television side would be for those with season tickets, our goal would be to turn that into a virtual season ticket so they can watch the games.”

As Cormack focuses on an action plan to secure a safe and quick return to football, the SPFL has set up a 15-man group to look at league reconstruction.

Cormack warned against permanent reconstruction and redistribution of finance as it is like “reorganising the deckchairs on the Titanic” while sinking.

Cormack said: “My view is the fair thing to do for one season is to have a 14-team league in the Premiership, then dove-tail that through the other leagues.

“Then at the end of next season it rectifies itself and everyone has a fighting chance to stay up.

“This thing has morphed from being a solution to help Hearts, Partick and Stranraer into many clubs seeing this as an opportunity to not just reorganise the whole league but, with this task force, redistribution of income. That in and of itself is a complete minefield. You’ve got all sorts of opinions and views there.

“While we’re focusing on that, we’re not focusing on what matters right now.

“That is what the other leagues are doing in other countries – working with government proactively, and with health authorities, to get back to football as quickly but as safely as we can.

“If we spend the next two months fighting through reorganising the whole league we are focusing on the wrong thing.

“The concern is it is almost like we are trying to reorganise the deckchairs on the Titanic while it’s going down.”