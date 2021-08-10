Barry Robson urges Aberdeen colts to embrace Brora Rangers challenge in bid to follow in footsteps of Calvin Ramsay and Jack Mackenzie

Aberdeen colts head coach Barry Robson says the first team success of Calvin Ramsay and Jack Mackenzie should inspire their fellow young Dons to put the hard yards into their development.

Robson will take an Aberdeen B side to Dudgeon Park to face Brora Rangers tonight, in the first round of the SPFL Trust Trophy.

The two sides previously met in the competition two years ago, with Ramsay playing all 90 minutes as Brora ran out 6-0 winners.

Robson feels the learning curve of coming up against the Highland League champions will be invaluable for his youngsters, irrespective of the scoreline.

The Reds coach believes it is vital they experience the realities of men’s football before they can set their eyes on emulating Ramsay and Mackenzie by breaking into Stephen Glass’ first team.

Robson said: “Jack and Calvin have been up there in Brora taking a sore one, and in Elgin a few years ago.

“This is why we stay in the competition. Some of our best players have played in these games and had a wee lesson, but they have also played in these games and done well.

“It gives them a big test, and you can get a bit of a bloody nose sometimes which is good. It lets the young players know what it takes when you come up against stronger physical men.

“That’s why we take part in the competition, because we think it’s good for their development.”

Ramsay, who only turned 18 earlier this month, has been a standout at right back for the Dons this term, producing a man of the match display which included an assist in the 2-0 victory over Dundee United at Pittodrie.

Fellow full back Mackenzie, who is 21, netted a stoppage-time winner in Sunday’s 2-1 victory over Livingston.

Robson has stressed the importance of the pair remaining grounded, with the former Dons midfielder adding: “Calvin and Jack are doing well in the first team at the minute, but they can’t get carried away.

“It’s all right when you have played a couple of good games, but these boys need to do it week-in, week-out.

“They will do that because they are good kids. It’s not something you just turn on and off, it’s something you need to keep improving.

“They will keep their feet firmly on the ground and they need to keep contributing towards the first team.

“They need to keep playing well enough for the manager to pick them, because if they don’t the manager isn’t going to pick them. That’s the way the game goes, but they are doing well.”

Robson is keen for his players to make the most of the chance to play in the Challenge Cup, with a home tie against Arbroath at stake for the winners.

He added: “We have a mixture of slightly older ones and younger ones, so it will be a good experience to see where we are with them.

“The competition gives 17-year-olds the opportunity to play against men.

“That’s the whole point for us to be in it, to give them the experience of playing against seasoned professionals and semi-professionals.

“That’s the main focus for us as a club.

“We should always be trying to win at Aberdeen, that’s the remit here, but we have to be right in knowing we need the experience to earn the right to win.”

Brora will play their first game since the resignation of manager Steven Mackay in the wake of Saturday’s 6-2 defeat to Fraserburgh at Bellslea Park, with Craig Campbell taking interim charge of the Cattachs.