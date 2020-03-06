Back injury means Aberdeen top scorer Sam Cosgrove is a doubt for Hibs visit

Aberdeen top scorer Sam Cosgrove could miss tomorrow’s Premiership clash with Hibs at Pittodrie with a back injury.

The 23-goal hitman last played in the 2-0 Scottish Cup quarter-final win at St Mirren last weekend, coming of the bench to win and net a penalty.

He then missed Wednesday’s 2-2 league draw at Kilmarnock and could be out again.

Boss Derek McInnes told his pre-match media conference:

💬 Derek – Cosgrove is still a doubt for tomorrow but Bryson and Campbell both return to the squad. #StandFree — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) March 6, 2020

The availability of midfielders Dean Campbell, who is back from suspension, and Craig Bryson – who was unavailable on Wednesday due to Killie’s plastic pitch – is a boost for the Dons in a week where centre-back Scott McKenna was ruled out for the season with a hamstring tear

Meanwhile, McInnes also revealed the club is taking steps to prevent the spread of Coronavirus at the club.

The SPFL yesterday warned of the “dire” financial consequences an outbreak at just one top-flight club and the potential suspension of fixtures could have for the whole division.

McInnes said: