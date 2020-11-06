Attacker Wright pleased to have staked Dons claim this term

Scott Wright is determined to establish himself as an Aberdeen first-team regular.

The Dons youth academy graduate has made good progress towards that goal already this term having made 14 appearances with 12 of them starts.

Attacker Wright is in contention to face Hibs tonight at Pittodrie as the Reds look to sign off with a win before the international break.

The 23-year-old made just seven appearances at the start of last season before a cruciate ligament injury in September last year ruled him out for the rest of the campaign.

But he’s returned from that setback very well at the start of this term.

When asked about his aspirations to be a regular in Derek McInnes’ side Wright said: “Yes, that’s what I’m trying to do at the minute, trying to stay in the team and make sure my performances warrant staying in the team and give the manager something to think about.

“I’ve very happy with how it’s going. I’m delighted to get a run of games. The most important thing is I want to keep improving and stay in the team.

“Confidence is a massive thing in football and the more games you get the more experience you get. That’s everything I’m needing and I’m loving it.”

Even on rare occasions when he hasn’t started this season Wright has still had an impact.

In the 3-3 draw with Celtic at Pittodrie a fortnight ago he came off the bench early in the second half and had a hand in the Dons’ second and third goals.

Wright added: “I was disappointed not to start but it’s a team game and I have to try and come on and help the team as much as I can.

“I felt I did that against Celtic but I want to keep improving as a player and stay in the team.”

To become a regular in the Aberdeen team for years to come Wright will need to sign a new contract.

The former Scotland Under-21 international’s deal at Pittodrie is up next summer, but that’s not something he is focusing on.

He said: “I’m just trying to play my football and that will take care of itself.

“The most important thing is trying to stay in the team and making sure my performances warrant staying in the team.”

Victory against Hibs this evening would lift Aberdeen to third in the Premiership, overtaking their counterparts from Edinburgh, while still having a game in hand.

“They have started the season really well and strong. I just feel we need to look at ourselves,” Wright said.

“We have started the season well ourselves and they will be coming to Pittodrie looking for a result but we just need to play to our strengths.

“It is important for us to go into the international break off the back of a good result.

“If we win tonight we go third and that would be fantastic.”

Like Aberdeen – who lost 2-0 to Celtic – Hibs were defeated in last weekend’s Scottish Cup semi-finals as capital rivals Hearts prevailed at Hampden.

Wright reckons both sides will have a point to prove as they look to recover from those bitter disappointments.

He said: “They’ve had a really strong start and we have to be aware of their strengths but we are going to focus on ourselves and I am really looking forward to the game.

“We both have a point to prove. We will be really disappointed with results at the weekend and we are looking to bounce back and make amends for the weekend.”

In recent times the Dons and Hibs have been in competition to sign a number of players.

The latest of which was Ross McCrorie, the midfielder who can also play in defence, could have gone to Pittodrie or Easter Road in the summer and Wright is pleased he chose the north-east.

He said: “Ross has been a good signing for us. I have played with him in the Scotland set-ups and knew his qualities and he would be an important signing for us.

“Him and Fergie (Lewis Ferguson) have clicked right away and hit the ground running.”