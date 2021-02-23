Attacker Niall McGinn targeting new Aberdeen contract and third spot

Long-serving attacker Niall McGinn aims to use the remaining games of the season to earn a new Aberdeen deal.

The Northern Ireland international’s contract expires at the end of the campaign, potentially calling time on nine years at Pittodrie.

Although 33, veteran McGinn remains confident he can still play at a high level for a number of seasons yet.

He hopes that is with the Dons.

However, with limited time remaining this season, McGinn has just eight games left to prove he deserves a deal.

He accepts the multi-million losses suffered by the club during the coronavirus pandemic further complicates issues surrounding new contracts.

McGinn has also struggled to secure regular game-time this season with the 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock at the weekend only his seventh start of 2020-21.

He strengthened the argument for a new contract with a superb delivery from a free-kick for Callum Hendry to head home against Kilmarnock to end the Dons’ six-game run without a goal.

When the Reds needed that creative magic, McGinn, as he has done so often in his near decade at the club, delivered it.

McGinn said: “My contract is up at the end of the season.

“All that is on my mind at the moment is trying to get as many games between now and then.

“Hopefully I can do that and show I can warrant another contract here.

“We just have to wait and see, although it is obviously hard with the circumstances financially with the club moving forward.

“I haven’t thought too much about it.

“It is about getting game time until the end of the season and then move forward from there with what will happen next season.”

Currently in his second spell at Aberdeen, McGinn rejected the offer of a new contract in summer 2017 to exit Pittodrie before signing on at Gwangju in South Korea.

After a frustrating spell in the K-League, McGinn returned to Pittodrie in January 2018 on a three-and-a-half-year contract – until summer 2021.

A League Cup-winner with the Dons in 2014, McGinn has netted 86 goals in 336 appearances.

He is confident there is still more to come.

He said: “There is still another season or two left.

“I feel good physically and I will keep working away behind the scenes.

“This season I haven’t played as much football, but international football has helped me along the way.

“I am always ready to be called upon if the manager needs me.

“Hopefully I can get that run of games before the end of the season to help my team mates.”

© SNS Group

Signed by former manager Craig Brown in 2012, McGinn is in the club’s all-time top 20 for club appearances.

In his debut season, McGinn scored 22 goals – including a run of netting in seven consecutive league matches from September to November 2012.

He said: “I am a long way behind Andrew Considine, but it is good to be in the top 20.

“I have had a great time here at Aberdeen, but I still have a lot of games between now and the end of the season.

“I will be looking to chip in with a few more goals and assists along the way.”

© SNS Group

Aberdeen have secured 17 clean sheets in 35 games in all competitions, but it is the dearth of goals that has been their Achilles heel in the recent slump.

McGinn said: “We have always prided ourselves on clean sheets, but it has been about getting the other side right.

“We’ve definitely got the attacking players and it’s just about getting that consistency, creating more chances and working keepers more.

“I can get on the deliveries and hopefully produce.

“It was a terrific header from Callum and he has put it in the right place.

“I was delighted to be part of it.

“Flo (Kamberi, on loan from St Gallen) worked hard and will kick on when he gets the goal, but we’ll keep working away for him.”

Next up for Aberdeen is a trip to Celtic on Saturday, less than two weeks after narrowly losing 1-0 to the struggling defending champions at Parkhead.

We will go down and try to put on a similar performance as we put on at Celtic Park the other week, “Hopefully we can create more and nick a goal or two.” Niall McGinn

Celtic go into the clash with the Reds reeling from a shock 1-0 defeat on Sunday at relegation battling Ross County.

McGinn said: “Hopefully we can build on the Kilmarnock win, but we know it will be a difficult game going back to Celtic Park.

“We will go down and try to put on a similar performance as we put on at Celtic Park the other week.

“Hopefully we can create more and nick a goal or two.”