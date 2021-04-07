Attacker Niall McGinn hopes new manager Stephen Glass will bring the feel-good factor back to Aberdeen.

Former Atlanta United 2 boss Glass is currently in 10-day quarantine having flown in from the United States.

The 44-year-old will miss Saturday’s Premiership clash at St Johnstone with interim boss Paul Sheerin in the dugout at Perth.

Glass, who will be assisted by England striker coach Allan Russell, will begin working with the Dons on Tuesday.

Celtic captain Scott Brown will also join Glass’ Reds revolution in the summer having agreed a pre-contract on a two-year deal in a player-coach role.

McGinn hopes the arrival of Glass and his backroom team can not only bring attractive football for fans, but also re-energise the club.

He said: “The manager will come in with his new ideas, with different thoughts and maybe with different ways of playing

“We want to get the feel-good factor back and play a nice brand of football.

“When the fans come back we want to get them enjoying their football, and enjoy watching their team with a smile on their faces.

“For us as players, it will be about going out and performing for them.

“It will be about all of us being a collective unit and working together under the new manager and the new coach.”

© Brynn Anderson/AP/Shutterstock

Good luck text from the new manager

Until he can work with the squad in person next week after his quarantine period, Glass has opted not to interfere remotely and has left first team matters including player selection and tactics to Sheerin.

The new manager did, however, send a text to McGinn before he featured for Northern Ireland in a World Cup qualifier against Bulgaria (0-0 draw) last week.

While away on that international camp, McGinn scored a stunning goal in a 2-1 friendly loss to USA.

McGinn said: “I’ve been away, but I think he has spoken to everyone else.

“He sent me a message before the international game, and I texted him back.

“He is obviously isolating at the moment and we are looking forward to meeting him when he comes in.”

Glass and Russell will be in the dugout for the first time in the Scottish Cup fourth round tie against Livingston at Pittodrie on Sunday April 18 (2pm).

The tie has been rescheduled to accommodate broadcast with Glass’ debut set to be shown live on Premier Sports.

📅 Our @ScottishCup tie with Livingston at Pittodrie will be played on Sunday 18th April, kick off 2pm. 📺 The game will be live on @PremierSportsTV & RedTV International. pic.twitter.com/BOcaFlOMzT — Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) April 6, 2021

Summer of rebuilding with players out of contract

McGinn is one of nine players set to go out of contract at the end of the season, while a further three have loan deals set to expire.

The 33-year-old hopes to land a new deal and would relish working alongside Glass, Russell and former Celtic team-mate Scott Brown.

Celtic captain Brown, who won more than 20 trophies with the Hoops, rejected a one-year deal at Parkhead in favour of agreeing a pre-contract with the Dons.

© SNS Group

McGinn said: “Scott is a born leader and will bring that winning mentality.

“He always gives 100% and he is the sort of guy who makes the players around him raise their game.

“He is a different type of character off the pitch from the one he is on it.

“While he is performing for us, coaching-wise and on the field, it can definitely only benefit us.

“From the young ones to the experienced players, Scott will raise the standards for everyone.

“He’s been doing his coaching badges and has obviously been working behind the scenes on it.

“Scott is coming into a really good job as a first team coach and he’ll obviously be looking to play as well.

“He has built up this immense experiences over the years – you can see that from the career he has had.

“Scott is a former team-mate so I’ll be looking forward to working under him.”

Incoming Scott Brown retains his intensity

McGinn played alongside Brown for three years at Parkhead and experienced first-hand the intensity he can bring to a team.

A decade on from being Parkhead team-mates ,he has seen enough when going up against Brown to realise that competitive edge has not diminished.

McGinn said: “You can always keep improving.

“You can always give a wee bit more, and Scott was always demanding that from us at Celtic.

“He has this work-ethic: give your all and keep improving.

“We’ve always been like that at Aberdeen over the years, we’ve always had good characters in the squad who demand that intensity in training.

“We always train how we want to play, that has always been there at Aberdeen under any manager I have played under.

“With Scott coming in, he will only help things like that, and move us forward again.”