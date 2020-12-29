Atlanta United set to offer Ronald Hernandez route out of Aberdeen

American MLS side Atlanta United are set to offer Venezuelan international Ronald Hernandez a route out of Aberdeen in the January transfer window.

The right-back is now back in Venezuela after the Dons moved to ensure he could be reunited with his wife and daughter for the festive season.

Reports in South America state Hernandez is set to pen a four-year contract with Atlanta United, managed by former Manchester United and Real Madrid defender Gabriel Heinze.

Aberdeen entered into a strategic partnership with Atlanta United in November 2019.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes refused to comment on the speculation and insists the intention is for Hernandez to return to Pittodrie next month.

However, it is understood Hernandez, who signed on at Pittodrie for £800,000 in January from Norwegian side Stabaek in January, will make the switch to Altanta.

We’re sympathetic to the fact he had only seen his family one day while he was on international duty in a calendar year. “We made arrangements to try to get him home and it proved a real challenge for us as flights were being cancelled left, right and centre.” Derek McInnes

One of the most expensive signings in Aberdeen’s 117-year history, Hernandez has made just three starts and three substitute appearances since his high profile move.

McInnes recently confirmed Hernandez could be sold on during the January transfer window and indicated the Dons were confident the £800,000 transfer fee would be recouped in full by any sale.

Despite the lack of game time with Aberdeen, Hernandez started World Cup qualifiers for Venezuela against Colombia and Paraguay in October.

McInnes said: “We allowed Ronald to go home after the Kilmarnock game.

“We’re sympathetic to the fact he had only seen his family one day while he was on international duty in a calendar year.

“We made arrangements to try to get him home and it proved a real challenge for us as flights were being cancelled left, right and centre.

“He was due to fly home from Edinburgh on the Monday after the Kilmarnock game. It’s such an important thing for him to be home.

“I spoke to him a few weeks ago and said that was our intention despite the busy fixtures we had as we felt a duty of care to do the right thing by him and it meant a lot to him that we acknowledged how long he had been away.”

Capped 17 times by Venezuela, right-back Hernandez has failed to make the expected impact since his big money move at the start of the year.

Hernandez has not started for the Dons since a 1-0 defeat of St Johnstone on August 20, when he was substituted at half-time.

He has been separated from wife Krisvany and daughter Adeline since signing for the Dons.

His family were set to join him in the Granite City following his January transfer, but were left stranded in Venezuela due to the coronavirus pandemic.

McInnes said: “He didn’t quite make it back for Christmas, but it wasn’t through any fault of ours.

“It was due to borders being shut but the club went above and beyond to make it happen.

“He’ll be there for a couple of weeks and the intention is to bring him back in January.”