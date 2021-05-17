Atlanta defender Jack Gurr on Aberdeen’s radar as senior defenders depart

Aberdeen have made an approach to bring Atlanta United right-back Jack Gurr to Pittodrie on loan.

Dons manager Stephen Glass has identified Gurr, who has come through the ranks at Atlanta, to replace departing Pittodrie right-back Shay Logan and wants to bring the defender to Scotland.

Atlanta are considering the request for Gurr, who would not require a work permit as he is from Newcastle, and if they sanction the loan he will become the third player to travel between the Dons and Atlanta.

Former Five Stripes utility player Jon Gallagher was on loan at the Dons in 2019, while Aberdeen full-back Ronald Hernandez, also a right-back, is currently on loan at United.

Glass is keen to get as much of his squad in place for when the team returns for pre-season training at the end of June and he began the task of making room for new arrivals yesterday.

Logan was joined by defenders Ash Taylor, Tommie Hoban and Greg Leigh in being told they will not be offered new deals, but talks are ongoing with wingers Niall McGinn, Ethan Ross and striker Bruce Anderson, who has been on loan at Hamilton Accies, about an extension.

The Dons also confirmed Callum Hendry, Florian Kamberi and Fraser Hornby will return to their parent clubs following their loans.

Glass said: “It is never an easy decision having to release players, many of whom who have a long association with the club over a number of years but having had time to assess the squad in the latter part of the season, these decisions have been taken with our football strategy in mind, and to allow us to build a competitive first team for the season ahead.”

Taylor said his farewells on social media.

He tweeted: “Thank you to everyone at Aberdeen FC for the last two years.

“I would’ve loved to have stayed, but unfortunately in football we do not always have control and situations change.

“Our only choice is to grow and move on.”

Meanwhile, both Logan and Hoban thanked former boss Derek McInnes using their online platforms.

Aberdeens number 2 signing out ❤️ pic.twitter.com/A4IGj8U1mI — Shaleum logan (@Shay2920) May 17, 2021

While several defenders move on, Glass hopes Gurr can be the latest recruit to his defensive overhaul.

Motherwell captain Declan Gallagher will move to Pittodrie in the summer, while former Don Clark Robertson is also in talks about a return to the Granite City.

The Aberdeen manager worked with the full-back in Atlanta’s second team and the 25-year-old became the fifth player to graduate from the club’s USL squad to the first team.

A product of the US college system, Gurr played college football for Georgia Gwinnett before spending two seasons with National Premier Soccer League club Georgia Revolution prior to joining Atlanta United 2 in December 2019.

Livi ‘in for Anderson’

Meanwhile, it has been reported the Dons’ Premiership rivals Livingston have offered out-of-contract striker Bruce Anderson a three-year deal in an attempt to lure him away from Pittodrie.

The forward, 22, has been offered an extension by boss Stephen Glass after spending the second half of the season on loan at relegated Hamilton Accies, where he scored two league goals.

However, it is understood the player has concerns over his game time next season should he remain with the Reds and Livi have already sounded out the Dons over possible development compensation for the youth academy graduate.

Glass, who has no senior strikers signed for next term as things stand, is also in negotiations to sign out-of-contract Livi striker Jay Emmanuel-Thomas.

Aberdeen are also thought to be keen on Hibs forward Jackson Irvine, 28, who is at the end of his Easter Road deal following the Scottish Cup final.