Ash Taylor wants Jonny Hayes back at Aberdeen for reunion

Defender Ash Taylor believes securing Jonny Hayes’ return to Pittodrie would be a fantastic signing for Aberdeen.

The Dons are locked in talks with the winger who is a free agent, having recently left Celtic.

Aberdeen have offered Hayes a two-year contract.

Manager Derek McInnes is keen to get Hayes on board this week as the squad returned for pre-season training on Monday.

Premeirship new boys Dundee United are also keen on landing Hayes, but the 32-year-old is keen to return to Aberdeen where he spent five seasons before moving to Celtic for £1.3 million in 2017.

Taylor played alongside Hayes at Aberdeen and also left the club in 2017 for Northampton Town.

He returned to Pittodrie, as did Niall McGinn, who also exited in 2017.

Taylor hopes Hayes can also return as the “old band” get back together again.

He said: “If the club can get something sorted to bring in someone of Jonny Hayes’ calibre it would be great for the club and the team.

“Jonny is a player I do know well. I’ve played with him and against him.

“I know what type of player he is, what he brings, what type of character he is and what he brings to the changing room.

“So it would be fantastic for us, but the circumstances we’re in you never know what could happen.”

Aberdeen face a £9m financial hit due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the opportunity to land a player of Hayes’ experience and stature as a free agent is viewed as too good to miss.

Hayes was a League Cup winner with the Dons in 2014 and racked up 207 appearances, scoring 30 times.

The winger won every domestic honour with Celtic during his three-year spell in Glasgow.

Hayes final appearance for Aberdeen was in the 2-1 Scottish Cup final against Celtic in May 2017, where he scored.

Following that 2017 Hampden final, Taylor left for Northampton in League One, while McGinn signed for South Korean side Gwangju in the K League.

After a few months, McGinn exited Gwangju by mutual consent and signed a three-and-a-half year contract to rejoin boss McInnes at Pittodrie.

After two years in the English lower leagues, Taylor also returned to Pittodrie last summer, signing a two-year deal.

Now he hopes Hayes will be the third from that 2016-17 team to return to Pittodrie.

Taylor believes it is the family spirit of the club that is such a draw to former players.

He said: “It is like we are getting all the band back together again.

“It is a fantastic club that looks after you both on and off the pitch.

“Aberdeen is well run and has great people. You feel part of the family when you come here because they look after you so well. They make sure you are settled and make sure your family are okay as well.

“I think that plays a big part in players coming back especially when they have other choices.

“They realise what Aberdeen offers in terms of the whole package.

“Some clubs can’t offer you that.

“That is why players are drawn to Aberdeen again when the offer is there on the table.”

When, as expected, the deal to secure Hayes’ return is pushed through there will be no need for catching up with Taylor.

They have been in regular contact during lock-down in a quiz involving more players from that 2016-17 squad that reached both domestic cup finals.

Taylor said: “I zoom quiz every week with Jonny, Adam Rooney and Mark Reynolds, so I speak to him on a regular basis.

“He’s missed the last two to be fair, so I haven’t spoken to him for a couple of weeks, but me and the missus are on three wins in a row at the minute.

“We do 10 questions each and go from there.”