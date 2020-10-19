Ash Taylor says failure to convert chances, not penalty decision, cost Aberdeen in Dundee United stalemate

Defender Ash Taylor admitted the inability to convert multiple chances into goals left Aberdeen frustrated at Tannadice.

Now he aims to bounce back immediately by shooting down Hamilton at Pittodrie tomorrow.

Aberdeen had 18 shots at goal and 11 corners against Dundee United but dropped two points after being held to a 0-0 stalemate.

For Taylor, the Reds have an immediate opportunity to rediscover that cutting edge in attack when hosting Hamilton in a match tomorrow that had previously been postponed.

Victory would elevate the Dons above Hibs into third spot and the centre-back is determined to grab the chance.

Taylor said: “We were all frustrated and disappointed that we didn’t take the chances against Dundee United as there were a lot from open play and crosses.

“It was just that final bit.

“I am glad we have the game against Hamilton on Tuesday and it can’t come quick enough.

“After creating so many chances at Dundee United, hopefully we can do the same against Hamilton but this time put the ball in the back of the net.

“We have to keep the momentum going and a positive was that it was another clean sheet.

“We are going in the right direction and will look for the three points tomorrow.

“We know Hamilton will be a tough game but we are at home and have to take the initiative to go and get the three points.

“Now we have to move on and put the goals in against Hamilton.”

Aberdeen’s inability to convert their dominance was compounded by the denial of a clear first-half penalty for handball.

Taylor is adamant referee Alan Muir got it wrong by not awarding a spot-kick wafter Ross McCrorie’s shot hit the hand of Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland in the box.

© SNS Group

The defender’s belief the Reds were robbed of a penalty was further cemented when former Shankland confirmed to him post-match the ball struck his hand.

Taylor, 30, said: “It was handball. It was a penalty for me.

“Even Lawrence when I was speaking to him after said it was. He said he handballed it. Sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t, so we have to move on.

“We created enough chances to score without the refereeing decision.”

Despite the frustration of being held to a stalemate, the Dons remain unbeaten domestically away from home in 2020.

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes will welcome back last season’s leading goalscorer Sam Cosgrove from long-term injury this month.

Also set to return from injury are winger Matty Kennedy, striker Curtis Main, Scotland defender Mikey Devlin and recently signed full-back Greg Leigh.

The Dons bench at Tannadice contained internationals Niall McGinn (Northern Ireland), Ronald Hernandez (Venezuela) and Dylan McGeouch (Scotland).

Experienced campaigners Shay Logan and Funso Ojo were also substitutes.

Taylor insists the depth of squad ensures there can be no room for slip-ups. He said: “There is competition all over the park and that is what you need as a football club to push each other on and put in performances.

“It keeps everyone on their toes as even players coming off the bench can turn a game for us. They are experienced players who know the game and have quality.”

Aberdeen registered the clean sheet at Tannadice with a back three defence which has been effective in recent games.

Taylor added: “The formation is suiting us at the minute.

“A three is something that I am familiar with as I have played there before and am quite comfortable playing there.”