Ash Taylor: One-legged Europa League qualifying ties can help Aberdeen reach groups, but we can’t be complacent against Runavik

Ash Taylor reckons one-legged Europa League qualifying ties can help Aberdeen on their mission to reach the group stages.

However, the Dons defender knows for that to happen they need to avoid being on the end of a shock against NSI Runavik tomorrow.

The Faroe Islands side visit Pittodrie in the Europa League first qualifying round.

The Reds have tried to reach the group phase on six previous occasions under Derek McInnes’s tenure and have yet to manage it, but Taylor hopes this can be their year.

The 29-year-old said: “You’ve got to be at it for the 90 minutes. They carry a threat so you need to be fully focused on the job in hand.

“We’ve got to get the job done and get through and hopefully there are no upsets on the night.

“I think the single-leg ties can help. I quite like the one-off ties. You put everything into that one game and go for it.

“Hopefully we come out on the right side of it and hopefully we can get through the group stages.”

Unlike the two-legged ties, the one-legged equivalents leave teams with no margin for error and no opportunity to make up for a poor performance.

However, as far as Taylor is concerned that can benefit Aberdeen – particularly if they get through tomorrow and continue to land home ties in the rounds to come.

The former Tranmere Rovers and Northampton player added: “You’ve got a chance to get yourself back in the game if it’s a two-legged tie, but I think a one-off game, depending on the draw, it’s a good chance to throw everything at it and get yourself through.

“Of course we fancy ourselves against anyone at home.

“You’ve got your home comforts and you know the surroundings.

“You can prepare a little bit better without the travel and stuff, especially in these circumstances. A home tie is perfect.”

Across his two spells at Pittodrie, Taylor has been involved in four of Aberdeen’s six Europa League campaigns under McInnes.

While there have been some impressive results along the way, the Dons have been defeated in the third qualifying round four times.

Taylor said: “Rijeka away (3-0 win in 2015) was a really good highlight because of the form they were in at home. The away performance we put in was fantastic.

“The low point is not reaching those group stages. The Maribor game away from home (1-0 defeat on the night and 2-1 on aggregate in 2016) was very disappointing.

“I thought we were hard done by in that with Jayden Stockley getting sent off.

“I thought we could have got through to the play-offs and got through to the group stages. That was the low point.”

Many expected it to be Welsh side Barry Town United that Aberdeen faced tomorrow.

However, they came unstuck in the Faroes last Thursday, getting thumped 5-1.

Taylor knows that Runavik will be eyeing a famous result against a club with a great European history.

“It was a surprising result. It was 0-0 at half-time and they came out and won 5-1. It’s nice to be at home for it,” he said.

“With the history that Aberdeen have, it would be a scalp for them. We just don’t want that to happen so we’ve got to put our full focus into the game and make sure we do our jobs and get through.”

The game is Aberdeen’s third in a week after returning to Premiership action with wins over St Johnstone at McDiarmid Park and Livingston at Pittodrie.

Taylor is pleased the Dons can focus on football again after having two-and-a-half weeks without matches.

He said: “It’s nice to concentrate on football again and get out on the pitch, staying together as a group and getting the results that the club needs.

“We’ve got to concentrate on what we do as a group and follow the protocols and just make sure we take care of the situation and make sure everything is right.”