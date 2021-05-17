Ash Taylor in farewell message to Aberdeen fans saying he ‘would’ve loved to have stayed’

Departing centre-back Ash Taylor has said his goodbyes to Aberdeen supporters on social media.

The 30-year-old played 32 games for the Dons this term, but will not be offered a contract extension by new boss Stephen Glass to remain at the club.

Across two spells, the big defender has made 178 appearances, but had not featured since March 20 due to injury.

“Thank you to everyone at Aberdeen FC for the last two years,” Taylor tweeted.

“I would’ve loved to have stayed but unfortunately in football we do not always jabe control and situations change.

“Our only choice is to grow and move on.”

Boss Glass has already landed Motherwell centre-half Declan Gallagher on a pre-contract for the new campaign, while former stopper Clark Robertson has been heavily linked with a return to Pittodrie.

Meanwhile, Scotland international Mikey Devlin, who missed most of the season through injury, is expected to pen a short-term deal, with Glass giving him a chance to impress in the first half of next term.