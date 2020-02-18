Ash Taylor is glad Aberdeen have started taking scoring chances ahead of Kilmarnock Scottish Cup clash

Defender Ash Taylor insists Aberdeen have rediscovered their scoring touch at the right time.

The Reds will tomorrow face Kilmarnock in a Scottish Cup fifth-round replay at Rugby Park.

Drawing 0-0 in the initial tie was the fifth successive match Aberdeen had failed to score.

However, they have hit the net in successive games against Hamilton and Celtic.

They were unfortunate not to get at least a point from the Hoops.

Centre-back Taylor netted a superb volley to equalise in an eventual 2-1 loss.

He said: “We have that belief and confidence in ourselves that we knew things would turn.

“It was just about putting the ball in the back of the net and that is what we were lacking.

“However, it is positive where we are that we are taking chances and scoring goals now.

“It is pleasing that we are now showing that side to our game.

“Now we have to carry that into a huge match against Kilmarnock.”

Aberdeen were left frustrated against a Kilmarnock side who defended in numbers in the initial clash. That Pittodrie draw was the third successive game the Reds had failed to win at Pittodrie, having lost to St Johnstone and Motherwell.

Although they suffered a defeat to the defending Premiership champions, Taylor hopes they righted a few wrongs with frustrated supporters.

Aberdeen had left the pitch to boos in recent games at Pittodrie prior to facing Celtic.

Taylor said: “The supporters saw a side that was determined to get the right result.

“It was positive from all aspects of the game and it was important the fans saw that.

“We could have taken a bit more care in front of goal and taken some more shots against Celtic.

“It was a solid team performance.

“We were disappointed as we thought we were worthy of a win after that performance.

“For large spells we dominated the game as we got up against them and forced things to go our way.

“We made sure Celtic didn’t get any flow to their game.

“Celtic find a way to win games though and have been doing that for a long while now. That is why they are champions.”

Aberdeen went behind to Celtic after just 10 minutes but responded with a superb goal from Taylor midway through the first half.

The centre-back controlled a cross from Connor McLennan on his chest then fired home an unstoppable half volley.

It was his first goal since resigning for Aberdeen last summer having spent two seasons in England.

He said: “I had a bit to do but concentrated on the touch and getting it on target. Luckily it ended in the back of the net.

“I have had a few chances to get on the score sheet this season and have been a little bit disappointed that I haven’t scored until now.”

The 29-year-old centre-back was only passed fit to face Celtic less than 24 hours before kick-off.

Taylor had missed the previous two games having limped off with a calf injury early on in the 1-0 home loss to St Johnstone.

He came through a fitness test during training at Cormack Park on the eve of the game.

It was a fortuitous return for manager Derek McInnes as Scotland international centre-back Mikey Devlin suffered an injury in training.

Taylor said: “It was last minute really as he (Devlin) was trying to manage it.

“It was on Saturday that he was struggling a little bit and they tried to give him full recovery.

“I am disappointed on Mikey’s behalf that he has got that injury at the minute.”