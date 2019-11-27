Flashback: Stavrum’s hat-trick for Aberdeen against St Mirren

St Mirren visit Pittodrie on Saturday and Aberdeen’s strikers will be keen to emulate Arild Stavrum.

In February 2001 the relegation- threatened Buddies came to the Granite City and were sent packing by the Norwegian striker.

Stavrum notched a hat-trick as Ebbe Skovdahl’s Dons dispatched their opponents from Paisley 3-0.

Aberdeen started on the front foot with David Rowson having an effort cleared off the line by former Don Ricky Gillies. At the other end Kevin McNaughton thwarted Paul Rudden.

The Reds hit the front 10 minutes before half-time.

Robbie Winters was set free down the right. Saints goalie Ludovic Roy flapped at the cross under pressure from Darren Young and Stavrum headed the loose ball into the net.

After an edgy second half Aberdeen moved further clear on 70 minutes.

Winters was shoved to the deck by Scott Walker, referee George Clyde pointed to the penalty spot and Stavrum scored from 12 yards.

Late on Roy clipped the heels of Stavrum after set-up work from Winters which meant the Dons had a second spot-kick and again Stavrum found the net.

Gaffer Skovdahl said: “The first goal helped loosen the players up and then strikers Arild Stavrum and Robbie Winters were our most valuable players in the end.

“They kept working away and earned us the three goals at vital times.”