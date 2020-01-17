Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes backs SFA heading ban after seeing effect on West Brom icon Jeff Astle

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes has backed potential SFA plans to ban Under-12s from heading the ball in training.

The governing body is keen to lead the way when it comes to links between football and dementia.

A study by Glasgow University released in October found professional players are three-and-a-half times more likely to die of the degenerative brain condition.

As a result of the findings the SFA look set to become the first European nation to ban Under-12s from heading the ball.

The Dons youth players under the age of 12 practice heading with soft balls, but McInnes is still behind the proposals.

The Reds gaffer said: “Studies have been done and if these are the findings then we’ve got to adhere to that.

“Any initiative to stop long-term damage to footballers has to be applauded.

“From our point of view heading the ball for U12s isn’t part of our curriculum anyway.

“We see heading as a key skillset to be a professional footballer.

“But we practice heading technique with young players with sponge balls and soft balls.

“We can’t ignore that heading is an important part of the game.

“Even though it’s not part of our curriculum it’s something that the SFA have deemed important enough to send out this message and I’m fully behind that.”

McInnes saw first hand the devastating effects of dementia during his time with West Bromwich Albion.

Hawthorns legend Jeff Astle, an FA Cup and League Cup winner in his 10-year spell from 1964 to 1974, died in January 2002 aged 59 as the result of a degenerative brain disease that had become apparent five years earlier

It wasn’t the first death of a former footballer that had been linked to Alzheimers or dementia-like symptoms.

In 2014 the Justice for Jeff campaign began calling for an independent inquiry into a possible link between degenerative brain disease and heading footballs. Astle was subsequently confirmed as the first known to have died as a result of heading a ball.

Former Aberdeen and Celtic’s European Cup-winning captain Billy McNeill, who died last year, had lived with dementia since 2010.

McInnes was West Brom captain at the time of Astle’s death and attended the funeral. He hopes that the authorities taking action can prevent future generations from suffering in the way Astle and others have.

He added: “It really is concerning for former players. I was at the funeral of Jeff Astle who was a West Brom legend.

“He had his battle against dementia and I saw first hand the impact it had on Jeff and his family.

“Jeff was from a generation where there wasn’t the information about the potential damage.

“But it’s still the same in football where certain players head the ball more than others.

“Maybe more information will emerge in the future, but anything that can safeguard the wellbeing of players in later life is a good thing.”

Having seen personally the suffering of Astle and the effect it had on his family, McInnes is keen for the football authorities to take action.

McInnes said: “Jeff’s status within the club at West Brom was huge. I met him and regardless of how loved he was by the supporters, when you see the suffering, anguish and heartache it caused, to see a husband, father and loved person suffer, some would say unnecessarily, because they didn’t know about the potential damage.

“It’s hard, and authorities should have that understanding to protect future generations.”