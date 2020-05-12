Willie Miller: Another probe in to SPFL, yes … but now is not right time to carry it out

The SPFL’s 42 clubs are to vote today on whether to hold a second independent investigation into the governing body.

If I were still involved on the board of a football club my inclination would be to vote for a second probe into the handling of the vote to end the Championship, League One and League Two season – a vote that also gave the SPFL board the power to declare the Premiership campaign over.

The evidence that has been produced isn’t enough to make me vote for a second inquiry – but the way the whole situation has been handled means I would like to see a second probe.

However, I don’t think now is the right time to have it, when the country is still fighting coronavirus and there is so much bad blood between the SPFL and Rangers.

The “smoking gun” wasn’t there in Rangers’ dossier. There wasn’t the evidence to support the allegations made against Neil Doncaster and Rod McKenzie.

But this process has been handled so badly by the SPFL executive that there is the validity to hold another investigation.

However, I think it should be months down line once we’re back playing and everyone has had time to reflect on this situation.

Rangers’ dossier was a lot like the Deloitte investigation that was conducted into the SPFL, in that it didn’t really tell us much we didn’t already know.

What the Gers seem to be getting at is wrapped up in company law surrounding how executives and chairmen should be acting.

But there’s certainly not the clarity that fans might have expected from the dossier.

Member clubs may have been expecting clear evidence and proof that there had been wrongdoing.

There’s no doubt the whole saga has been handled badly and I feel there is justification for a second investigation into how this became such a mess.

But there was no “smoking gun” within Rangers’ evidence which would push clubs to vote for a second inquiry.

Some clubs might decide to vote for it now that reconstruction has collapsed – a lot of clubs seemed to buy into hope of reconstruction and it hasn’t happened. The in-fighting just now is not doing Scottish football any good – but let’s not kid ourselves, that in-fighting seems to be there in good times and in bad.

It all stems from the mismanagement of the vote last month.

It should have been a pretty simple process to conduct the vote. The SPFL have explained what happened, but it still shouldn’t have happened.

A lot of the questions that have been put to the SPFL executive haven’t been answered properly.

The timing didn’t help either. Although clubs legally had 28 days to decide on how to vote, trying to force them into a decision in three days didn’t help.

Clubs should have had more time to discuss the briefing papers.

Then the vote itself was poorly handled with losing Dundee’s vote and announcing what the numbers were, which led to Dundee asking their vote not to be counted and eventually changing to “yes” days later.

This was after Dundee had held discussions with other clubs and come to an agreement they would all vote “no”, before the Dens Park side changed their mind.

The whole mess does not reflect well on Scottish football and lots of people are rightly astounded at what has gone on. Now there’s the potential for legal action against the SPFL from teams who are being relegated and that sums up where we are really.

Once this pandemic struck there was always going to be a point where difficult decisions had to be made.

But I thought it would be handled in a better manner than this and, as a result, it doesn’t surprise me certain clubs are taken the action they’ve taken.