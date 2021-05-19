Andy Considine told to brace himself for Euro 2020 lifeline as Steve Clarke highlights possibility of squad drop-outs

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has urged omitted players such as Andy Considine to keep themselves in shape to replace any potential drop-outs from his 26-man Euro 2020 squad.

Clarke has named his pool for this summer’s finals, with no place for Considine despite the Aberdeen defender being a regular in his squads over the last 12 months.

Leigh Griffiths, Liam Palmer and Lawrence Shankland were also among those who did not make the final cut.

Scotland will play two warm-up matches against Holland and Luxembourg prior to their opening Group D match of the finals against Czech Republic at Hampden Park on June 14.

The tournament rules will permit changes to be made until up to 24 hours before the match, should the Scots face any disruption due to injury or illness.

With a number of selected players still in action for their clubs, including Manchester United’s Scott McTominay – who suffered a knock in Tuesday’s match against Fulham – Clarke says players who have not been selected must remain alert for a late call.

In an interview with the Scottish FA website, Clarke said: “For the ones that have made it, they have to be excited. They have to look forward to the summer and they have to dream.

“They have to embrace the whole situation and look forward to the tournament.

“For the ones that didn’t make it, we have until June 13 – the day before the first game – for injuries or Covid illnesses, to bring extra players into the squad.

“For the ones that haven’t made it, they have to keep themselves in good shape, because you never know. Things can change, especially in this strange time in the world.”

Clarke has called uncapped trio Nathan Patterson, David Turnbull and Billy Gilmour into the squad for the first time, with midfielders Ryan Jack and Kenny McLean ruled out of the tournament through injury.

The Scotland boss says he has tried to strike a balance between keeping a settled core of his squad and giving fresh faces a chance to impress.

Clarke added: “It’s always important to look a little bit down to see what’s coming through the ranks.

“The under-21s under Scot (Gemmill) have done well in recent campaigns, they took the qualification to the last game of the section and were little bit unlucky not to qualify.

“When you’ve got talent coming through and you’ve got the opportunity with players being injured, it frees up some space in the squad.

“The fact the squad was made three places bigger also gives us that opportunity.

“It’s a chance to bring the young boys in. I have tried to remain true to the spirit of the squad I have had before. I think trying to keep the core and nucleus together is really important if we are trying to build a Scotland national team spirit.

“Every time we get together, we want to try and feel good in each other’s company.

“The young ones will come in and freshen it up, and I look forward to seeing how they do.”

Clarke expressed sympathy for former Dons midfielders Jack and McLean, along with forwards Oli McBurnie and Oli Burke, who will miss the tournament through injury.

He added: “It’s difficult. When you get to any major tournament and you get ruled out by injury, it’s always disappointing for the players involved.

“I have spoken to them and they are disappointed, but they also understand it’s part and parcel of being a footballer. What that means is there are opportunities for other people.

“Hopefully they can take the opportunity.”