Aberdeen’s Andy Considine still hopeful of first Scotland call up

Aberdeen defender Andy Considine has not given up on his Scotland cap dream.

The 33-year-old had been tipped for a debut international call-up for the Euro 2020 play-off semi-final with Israel at Hampden in March.

Despite being a regular first-team starter with the Dons for 15 years, Considine has never earned selection for his country.

That looked set to change in March as national boss Steve Clarke was reportedly set to select Considine, as Dons team-mate Scott McKenna and John Souttar (Hearts) were both out injured for the season.

However, the play-off clash was cancelled due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

UEFA have targeted the play-offs to go ahead in September and Considine hopes he will still be on Clarke’s radar.

Considine said: “There was a lot of talk about the Scotland squad, which was nice, although the play-off game against Israel ended up being cancelled with the shutdown.

“I turned 33 recently.

“I am not getting any younger, but if you go out and perform, do your best and score a few goals, then you just never know what the national manager is thinking.“

The SPFL board called time on the Premiership season earlier this week, confirming Celtic champions and relegating Hearts

During the season Considine, a product of the Pittodrie youth system, made his 500th Aberdeen appearance.

The only other Aberdeen players in the 500 club are Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, Bobby Clark, Stewart McKimmie and Jim Leighton.

Considine insists he is getting better with age – despite playing out of position.

He said: “The season has been good for me.

“It is definitely a case of getting better with experience.

“I know where to be and what I have to do.

“Sometimes when you are younger you jump into a challenge that you think you can win, but you quickly learn where it might be better to jockey or stand off and cut out the space.

“You definitely learn and improve with experience.

“The great thing is being able to be consistent and I feel I have done that now.

“I have played out of position for 90 per cent of the last six years playing at left-back.

“I have just had to adapt to it but the main thing is getting that shirt on a Saturday and from there you have to be consistent enough that the manager wants to play you week in week out.

“Thankfully, the manager has done that and shown a lot of faith in me by putting me in his team. “

Considine also has a knack of scoring vital goals. He netted in injury time in the League Cup at Dundee to force extra time.

Aberdeen won the tie. He also netted deep into injury time to force extra time in the Scottish Cup against Kilmarnock.

In that game he also delivered the cross that led to an own goal with seconds remaining as Aberdeen triumphed 4-3.

He netted six times in the recently-ended season, matching his best from 2016/17.

He said: “Six goals is not massive compared to say big Sam (Cosgrove), but to a defender it is still quite a lot.

“It helps playing left-back, you get more licence to go forward. You also learn with experience over the years about where you should be.

“I am also coming in at the last minute at the back post so I am always getting into the box.

“The majority of my goals do come from set-plays and it is a lot about timing.

“We practise a lot in training, and practise makes perfect and is paying dividends.”