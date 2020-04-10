Andy Considine says it’ll be ‘all guns blazing’ for Aberdeen when football returns after Covid-19

Defender Andy Considine is confident Aberdeen will return stronger than ever when Scottish football finally emerges from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Scottish FA confirmed yesterday that the game has been shutdown at all levels until at least June 10 due to the pandemic.

A vote with member clubs on the SPFL’s resolution to terminate the 2019/20 season in the Championship, League One and Two was set to close today.

However, the SPFL have recommended fixtures in the Premiership remain postponed for the time being, to give the best opportunity for the remaining 2019/20 games to be played.

If the SPFL board subsequently determines the remaining Premiership matches cannot be played, the top flight will also be terminated. Aberdeen are set to vote against the plans.

But amid all the uncertainty, Considine is certain the Dons will be stronger when football finally emerges from the coronavirus pandemic as key players will be back from injury.

He said: “I think if we come back to finish this season or start again next season we will be much stronger and all guns blazing by the time we return.

“The good thing is that I don’t think many players are out of contract this summer so with that we should have a bit more stability after the summer.

“We struggled for goals at the turn of the year but we were going into that Motherwell (March 13) game looking to cement third spot.

“There was a definite improvement in our last few games and there was a lot more good than bad. I think the fans appreciated that.

“We were all really looking forward to the Motherwell game.

“Motherwell also had a couple of decent results before that as well, but I felt we were back scoring goals and had a bit more firepower about us.

“Big Curtis Main was doing really well and we were solid as a team.

“I felt we were more of a threat.”

The future of the Premiership has been clouded by UEFA threatening to deny European spots to any nation that prematurely ends their campaign.

That was issued in reaction to Belgium breaking ranks to end their season and name Club Brugge champions.

With the Dons left in limbo but within a point of third-placed Well, Considine is desperate to secure European action for a seventh successive season, especially after frustrations in previous continental campaigns.

In six attempts under Derek McInnes Aberdeen have yet to progress beyond the third qualifying round.

Considine said: “It was disappointing going out of Europe in the third qualifying round again.

“We have really struggled to get over that hurdle.

“We have been quite inconsistent for more than half the season.

“We have produced a good couple of results and then we come back to earth with an almighty thump when we lose a silly game. That has been the story for the majority of the season.”

McInnes restructured the squad during the summer with the biggest turnover of his seven years at the club.

Considine believes injuries to key players prevented that new-look squad from gelling and reaching their potential. Summer signing Craig Bryson has been dogged by injury while Funso Ojo was out for three months with a hamstring tear.

Scott McKenna has suffered two hamstring injuries, Scott Wright missed most of the season with a cruciate ligament injury and Greg Leigh had three months out with a fractured tibia.

Considine said: “We’ve had a horrendous time with injuries and were missing some big players.

“It has been tough and the team had to change so much because of injury.

“You don’t get consistency and teams around us have had the consistency of team selection and personnel on the pitch.

“We have shown in flashes what we are capable of but we just haven’t done that enough.”