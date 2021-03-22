Andy Considine says Aberdeen haven’t given up on third spot

Andy Considine says Aberdeen still believe they can finish third this season – despite falling further behind Hibs.

The Dons lost 1-0 to Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday with Hibs’ 1-1 draw at Livingston taking them seven points clear in third place.

Having won just once in their last 10 matches and with only five Premiership fixtures left, it appears unlikely the Reds will be able to secure a top three finish.

But, despite their poor form, Pittodrie veteran Considine insists the players still believe they can overhaul Hibs.

The defender, 33, said: “It’s going to be very hard to finish third now, but anything can happen in football.

“We’ve still got Hibs to play and I feel we need to win pretty much every game we have left to make sure of third.

“That’s going to be a tough ask, but we all believe we can still do it, there is definite believe in the dressing room.

“We were all angry that we couldn’t find the back of the net on Saturday, but there was some good football.

“It’s going to be a big ask, but strange things can happen in football.”

Ending the goal drought

A lack of goals has crippled Aberdeen’s bid to finish third, having scored just once in 10 matches.

Considine says everyone – and not just the attackers – need to take responsibility for the problems in front of goal.

The player, who is part of Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad for the World Cup qualifiers this week and next, added: “We need something to fall for us because we got into many good positions.

“Ross (McCrorie)’s header kind of epitomised what is going on at the moment, a free header from six yards and not hitting the back of the net.

“We’ve all got to take responsibility – it’s not just the forward players – we got a good number of corners so it’s up to ourselves from the back to try to get our heads on something as well.

“It will come, we just need to keep going. The most positive thing was the way we played, our intensity and it was more entertaining stuff.”

Working under new management

The interim management team of Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson took charge of Aberdeen for the first time at Tannadice after the sacking of Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty.

Considine feels the Dons squad have bought into what the interim management team want.

He said: “I thought we played well, we’ve been working for the last two weeks on our pressing game and building from the back through the thirds.

“I thought every one of us bought into it and we beat their press many a time.

“I thought it was good football and we got into some great positions, but it just wasn’t falling for us and it’s tough one to take having seen other results, because I thought we could have caught up on Hibs.

“The past two weeks have been good and the way we played I felt was more like it.

“I was sorry to see and hear the gaffer (McInnes) go.

“But we move on and Paul, Barry, Simmy and Scott Anderson have been outstanding with us for the past two weeks.

“We’ve worked hard as you could see building out from the back and through the thirds and all the boys have bought into it and we played some good stuff.

“We couldn’t find the back of the net, but I know that will come, but training has been really good.”

Debutants

One positive for the Dons was Jack MacKenzie. The 20-year-old was handed a start at left-back, while 17-year-old right-back Calvin Ramsay made his debut off the bench in the closing stages.

“I thought he (MacKenzie) was brilliant. I’ve felt Jack has been ready for a while,” Considine said.

“I’ve seen enough of him in training and he’s been out on loan at Forfar as well and the reports I’ve heard have been very good and I though he slotted in really well and didn’t look out of place at all.

“I hope this can be the start of him playing left-back for Aberdeen and it was very encouraging.

“Calvin Ramsay came on as well and made his debut, we’ve got a really good crop of young lads at Aberdeen and it’s just giving them a chance.”