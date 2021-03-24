Andy Considine ready to play his part in World Cup bid

Andy Considine says he’s ready to play his part as Scotland look to get their World Cup qualifying campaign off to a flyer.

The Aberdeen defender is in the international squad for the Group F triple header against Austria, Israel and the Faroe Islands.

After qualifying for this summer’s European Championships Steve Clarke’s men are hoping to reach next year’s World Cup in Qatar.

Dons stopper Considine says it would be incredible to be part of the squad that reached a first World Cup since France in 1998.

The 33-year-old said: “It would probably mean even more (to play at a World Cup) than what’s potentially coming this summer.

“It would be absolutely huge for all the boys and for everybody in the country it would be incredible to be involved.

“I remember watching the last World Cup we were at on the tele as a young lad so you can see how much it means to everybody. Fingers crossed.

“I want to be involved as much as I can. But it’s a big squad that the manager’s taken.

“If called upon, I’ll be ready. But it’s a great time to be involved, especially with the Euros coming up. I’m delighted.”

Good start crucial

Scotland begin their campaign against Austria at Hampden tomorrow night.

They then travel to Tel Aviv to face familiar foes Israel before tackling the Faroe Islands back at the national stadium next Wednesday.

Considine believes it imperative the Dark Blues make a strong start to the section which also contains Denmark and Moldova.

He added: “It’s huge. I think if we can come away with three wins or a couple wins and a draw, I think it would be a fantastic start.

“We’d take that right now. But it’s going to be hard. Austria will be tough and Israel seem to follow us about at the minute and they’re a good team.

“You can’t knock them, they’re good. That’ll be really tough.

“And the Faroe Islands will be tough as well. It’s the same three points.

“It’s a massive ten days for the boys but I feel we’ve got enough in the squad that we can go and do that.

“It’s vitally important to win the home games. Winning at Hampden is a must, absolutely.

“But I feel like we’re due Israel one because I felt that we had a couple of good chances over there but just didn’t take them.

“They go up the park and score and I felt as though it was against the run of play.

“I feel we’re due them one but it will be tough going over there. But if you look at our squad, I feel we’re definitely strong enough to get hopefully three wins.”

Retaining his place

Considine is thrilled to again be part of the Scotland set-up.

After years of being overlooked he finally got his chance in international football last October, winning caps against Slovakia and the Czech Republic in the Uefa Nations League.

In November he was part of the squad which ended the wait to reach a major tournament with a play-off victory against Serbia in Belgrade before winning his third cap against Slovakia in the Nations League.

With plenty of competition for places Considine is pleased to have retained his spot in Clarke’s squad.

He said: I’m delighted to be involved with the squad again. I was delighted when I got the message.

“Experiences like that at my age are fantastic, well I suppose at any age. I’m delighted to be involved and I feel when you look at the squad, the competition for places is brilliant.

“The names you see are great and there are a couple of new faces in the squad (Che Adams and Kevin Nisbet). They’ll be raring to go.

“It’s a fine line (between getting selected and not). Lawrence (Shankland) has been outstanding. Even (Marc) McNulty has played for Scotland and I’m sure he’ll be chomping at the bit to get in.

“The one thing is, that you always need to be performing, be consistent and make sure that you’re always in the manager’s thoughts.”