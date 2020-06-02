Andy Considine ‘over the moon’ to land Evening Express Aberdeen FC Player of the Year award after reader vote

The votes are in and defender Andy Considine has scooped the Evening Express Aberdeen FC Player of the Year award.

Our readers named the long-serving stopper as top Don for the 2019-20 season.

Considine today thanked the Red Army for naming him top Don.

The 33-year-old is “over the moon” at securing the award following an online poll from our readers where he secured close to 70% of the vote.

Supporters picked Considine as top Don after a superb season – his 17th with the club. Like a fine wine, the versatile defender gets better with age.

Considine was the rock at the heart of a defence often hit by injuries and also popped up with important, memorable goals.

Such was the high level of Considine’s performance, he was elevated into contention for a debut Scotland call up for the Euro 2020 play-offs in March.

Considine said: “I am over the moon to be named Evening Express Player of the Year and hugely appreciate everyone who voted for me.

“It makes it special that supporters have voted for me as they travel the length and breadth of the country to watch myself and my team-mates every week.

“For our supporters to think I have been a stand out player for the season means so much to me.

Considine was the front-runner the whole way through the voting process:

“Aberdeen fans have supported me since I was a young lad of 17.

“Now I am 33 they are still behind me, which is fantastic.”

The tag “club legend” is normally associated with players who have racked up a succession of trophy and league title successes, like the Gothenburg Greats.

Considine has just one winner’s medal, the 2014 League Cup, but has given his all throughout nearly two decades, through the good and bad times for the club.

In the recently ended season, Considine reached the milestone of making 500 appearances for the club he has supported since he was a child.

Only five other players are in the 500 club – Willie Miller (797 games), Alex McLeish (692), Bobby Clark (594), Stewart McKimmie (561) and Jim Leighton (535).

Considine deserves his place not alongside them not just in terms of longevity and service – but also by being classed as an Aberdeen FC legend.

This season Considine twice kept alive Aberdeen’s hopes of adding to the 2014 League Cup with two vital last gasp cup goals.

In August last year Aberdeen were facing a League Cup loss to Championship Dundee when trailing 1-0 at Dens Park after 90 minutes.

Deep into injury time he netted an equalizer to force extra-time. Aberdeen would go on to win 2-1.

Yet again he came to the rescue when Aberdeen when silverware was at stake when trailing 1-0 to Kilmarnock with minutes remaining in the Scottish Cup quarter-final replay.

Considine scored with two minutes remaining to force extra time.

It was the defender’s cross in injury time after 120 minutes that led to an own goal, and the last gasp winner, as the Reds triumphed 4-3.

He said: “If you manage to score a goal it is nice to hear your name being sung in the terraces.

“The supporters make a huge difference.

“They are the driving force behind the team, they really are.

“Home and away they turn up in their numbers and they have been absolutely brilliant again this year.

“They really do help myself and the team get through games.

“You have seen what incredible fans we have with everything going on with Covid-19 at the moment.

“Many people aren’t working and so it is absolutely fantastic for them to buy (6,000) season tickets.

“From myself, the players and everyone involved we want to thank them so much for getting on board so early.”

The bid to lift the Scottish Cup for the first time since 1990 remains alive despite the 2019-20 season being ended prematurely due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Aberdeen were due to face treble chasing Celtic in the semi-finals as Hampden in April but that game was cancelled due to the shutdown.

The SFA have confirmed it is committed to completing the 2019-20 Scottish Cup next season.

When Scottish football shutdown on March 13 Aberdeen were fourth in the Premiership – one point behind Motherwell.

They were set to face Motherwell away the day before the shutdown.

A victory would have leap-frogged the Reds up into third, but that Friday night match was called off.

Fourth was ultimately enough to secure a seventh straight European qualification.

However, Considine believes the Reds were finding form just as football shut down.

He said: “We were looking more like an Aberdeen team and were starting to find some real form in February and March.

“We were definitely coming onto a game just before that match against Motherwell was cancelled.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the defender was unable to be presented with his award by the Evening Express.

We hope to present him with the well-deserved trophy soon.