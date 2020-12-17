Show Links
Andy Considine hopes to end his career with Aberdeen after signing new deal

by Danny Law
17/12/2020, 11:00 am
© SNS GroupAndy Considine at full time during the William Hill Scottish Cup quarter-final win against St. Mirren on February 29, 2020 in Paisley.
Defender Andy Considine hopes he can stay at Aberdeen beyond his new deal as his love for the club will never die.

The Scotland international has penned a one-year contract extension tying him to the club until summer 2022.

However, Pittodrie great Considine, 33, wants to play for the club beyond that.

Considine recently entered the club’s all-time top-five appearances list and has played 537 times for the Reds.

