Andy Considine hopes to end his career with Aberdeen after signing new deal

Defender Andy Considine hopes he can stay at Aberdeen beyond his new deal as his love for the club will never die.

The Scotland international has penned a one-year contract extension tying him to the club until summer 2022.

However, Pittodrie great Considine, 33, wants to play for the club beyond that.

Considine recently entered the club’s all-time top-five appearances list and has played 537 times for the Reds.