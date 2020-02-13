Bruce Anderson’s chance will come says Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes today reassured striker Bruce Anderson his chance to lead the line will come.

However, the 21-year-old Pittodrie youth system graduate, who has made two starts and 10 appearances off the bench this season, will have to be patient for that opportunity.

Summer signing Curtis Main ended Aberdeen’s five-game scoring drought when netting the opener in the 3-1 win at Hamilton.

Main was selected ahead of leading scorer Sam Cosgrove, on 21 goals, who was dropped to the bench.

Striker Main admitted he expects to retain his starting slot for Sunday’s Premiership clash with Celtic at Pittodrie.

The first Aberdeen player to hit 20 goals before Christmas since Duncan Shearer in 1993, Cosgrove will also be battling to be reinstated into the side.

McInnes said: “Bruce’s chance will come.

“He is maybe not ready to go and lead the line for Aberdeen at the minute but he has had minutes and had a part to play.”

Having signed a two-year contract last summer, Main’s scoring return came in only his eighth start of the season.

It was his first of the year with the previous start in the 1-1 draw with Hearts on December 29 when Cosgrove was serving the last of a two-game suspension.

McInnes said: “Curtis’s goal was reward for his professionalism and the fact he never let his head go down.

“The reason he had not got those opportunities is we have a 21-goal striker in Sam.

“It was important that the ones coming in, Connor McLennan and Curtis Main, proved their worth.

“Connor got his goal which was great for him.”

Aberdeen avoided the ignominy of becoming the first team in the club’s 117-year history to go six games without scoring.

McInnes said: “Performances had been decent recently but in the final third we had been falling way short.

“Against Hamilton we were clinical with our work and got the reward for being more positive and braver in that area.”

Aberdeen were also minutes from registering a fifth clean sheet in seven games since the New Year, only to concede late.

McInnes was frustrated a comfortable win was tainted by conceding so late on.

He said: “We gave away possession on the halfway line.

“We should look after the ball better on that turnover.

“Accies did ask the questions more in the second half as they went more direct and the wind was getting up.

“We had to defend more than we did in the first half. I was disappointed we did not manage to defend that situation better.

“However, I would have taken any victory going into that game.

“It was just important we got back to winning ways and secured three points.”