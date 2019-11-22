Anderson can’t understand why Scotland have overlooked former Aberdeen team-mate Considine

Former Dons skipper Russell Anderson has no answer as to why club stalwart Andy Considine has been overlooked by Scotland.

Fan favourite Considine is due to make his 500th appearance for Aberdeen at St Johnstone on Sunday and Anderson is stunned his former team-mate will do so without having a single Scottish cap to show for his amazing consistency at Pittodrie.

Anderson, who captained the Dons to League Cup glory alongside Considine in 2014, said: “I think a lot of people would question, given the level of consistent performances from Andy in the last seven or eight years, why he hasn’t been rewarded at international level.

“Is he an unsung hero? Not within the dressing room and the club. The recognition has always been there from his team-mates and the managers he has played for and I’d say the fans have certainly appreciated and supported him.

“But outwith the club? Perhaps.”

Considine’s durability has been hugely impressive but Anderson is not surprised at seeing the Aberdonian prove more than a great survivor, but rather a player who has thrived at the annual challenge of holding down a regular place in the team.

The former Don, serving as assistant manager at Formartine United, said: “To make 500 appearances is an incredible achievement and it is testament to the form and consistency Andy has shown in his career.

“I know from my second spell at the club after coming back from Derby and watching him from afar since retiring how good he is and the levels he maintained are unbelievable.

“He is the perfect player for any manager.

“He never complains, keeps himself fit, never causes a problem and is reliable and dependable.

“Having those qualities is what every manager wants, but being able to perform consistently at a high level is the hard part. Andy has done it brilliantly.”

Considine’s feat in joining the select few players to reach the 500 mark – he will become just the sixth player to reach the figure in the club’s history – would have arrived sooner had he not suffered a serious injury after breaking his leg in a Boxing Day win at Dundee in 2012. But Anderson has saluted his ability to fight back even stronger.

He said: “The broken leg he suffered was a really nasty one and kept him out for nine months.

“He would be well on his way to 600 by now if that hadn’t happened but that one serious injury aside he has been available week after week throughout his career and he dedicated himself. I’d say he is in as good shape today as he has ever been.”

Considine has also had to deal with the pressure of following in his father Doug’s footsteps at Pittodrie. But like the other challenges he has faced, the task is one he has successfully navigated.

Anderson said: “There is always pressure on being a home grown player representing the club you support, but it is magnified further when you are following in your father’s footsteps.

“It’s testament that Andy has not only handled that but made his own name in club history.”

Considine’s elevation to the 500 club should be confirmed on Sunday and Anderson sees no reason why his old team-mate cannot end his career at Pittodrie – especially now he does not have his former captain to deal with off the field.

Anderson said: “It would be a remarkable achievement to end his career as a one-club player in this era, but Andy is playing as well as ever and I see no reason why he cannot continue.

“Whether he decides to join another club when his time at Aberdeen comes to an end is a question only Andy can answer but I don’t see that happening any time soon.”

As to why Considine is probably glad to see the back of his former colleague Anderson added: “I roomed with Andy for a while but it got to a point where I had a room to myself. Andy was probably grateful for that.

“My wife Clare would attest my snoring is horrendous but I wasn’t the only one at the club affected by that.

“There were a few players who didn’t enjoy a good night’s sleep before away games.”