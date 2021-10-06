ANALYSIS: With teen Calvin Ramsay shining what next for £800,000 signing Ronald Hernandez?

The emergence of Calvin Ramsay has surely made the return of Aberdeen’s most expensive signing this century unlikely.

One of the most exciting, vibrant talents in the Premiership, the 18-year-old is already on the radar of English big guns Manchester United and Everton.

Leicester City, West Ham and Southampton are also understood to be monitoring the teenager who only broke into the first team in March this year.

Which poses the question – where does that leave £800,000 signing Ronald Hernandez, currently on loan at Atlanta United?

There was much fanfare when the Venezuelan international signed in January 2020 on a four-and-a-half-year deal for one of the biggest fees in the Dons’ 118-year history.

Yet marquee signing Hernandez is currently in the United States at Aberdeen’s strategic partners, and is not commanding a regular start.

The 24-year-old has played against Brazil at the Copa America finals and Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in the last four months.

However, would he be able to oust Ramsay from the Dons team? No.

Ramsay has been sensational and ticks every box required for a modern full-back – he has exquisite dead ball delivery, is fast, skilfull, can beat a man and is defensively robust.

Not only does he have the footballing assets, Ramsay clearly has the right mentality as he has not been fazed by speculation linking him with the English top flight.

He is displaying an admirable maturity way in advance of his years.

Hernandez is scheduled to return to Pittodrie when the MLS season concludes at the end of the year.

However, will Hernandez come back back in the knowledge he is highly unlikely to dislodge one of the hottest young players in the country who continues to improve with each game? Or will he come back at all?

There is also summer signing Jack Gurr, formerly of Atlanta, fighting for that slot.

Hernandez failed to secure a regular starting slot whilst at Pittodrie when the right-back berth was a problem area and made just three starts with three appearances off the bench.

The enigma of Hernandez heightened when he netted in the Copa America group stages in June this year, while not securing a regular start for Atlanta.

Since that Copa America goal, Hernandez has subsequently started seven times for Atlanta, with five appearances off the bench.

He started the 2-1 loss to Montreal Impact in the MLS on Sunday – but was substituted at half-time.

With Hernandez on the other side of the Atlantic, Ramsay has continued to shine despite Aberdeen being mired in a nine game winless run.

Imagine what fresh levels he could reach if the Dons were firing on all cylinders and winning games.

When that will be, who knows, but Ramsay is certainly doing his best to haul Aberdeen out of the rut.

Prior to his move from Stabaek in Norway to Pittodrie, Hernandez managed seven assists in 61 appearances – four coming in 27 league games in his final season.

Ramsay has pitched in with three assists in the last two games against Celtic (2-1 loss) and St Mirren (3-2 loss)

In the eight Premiership games this season Ramsay has created 24 chances for Aberdeen and fired in 75 crosses – it’s a pity the Dons failed to convert most of them.

Ramsay has an exquisite dead ball delivery that causes panic in opponent’s boxes

At just 18 years old, I am loath to compare him to anyone, but Ramsay really can bend it like Beckham.

Although a left-field signing, Hernandez has undoubted pedigree, having played in Venezuela’s run to the Copa America quarter-finals prior to signing for the Dons.

A change in formation and the coronavirus pandemic were partly responsible for Hernandez’ inability to make an impact at Aberdeen.

However, that could ultimately work out as a positive for for the Dons.

Had Hernandez been a Pittodrie success, would the route for Ramsay to break through have been so clear?

Aberdeen splashed out £800,000 for Hernandez with very little return so far.

Yet Hernandez’s loan has opened the way for Ramsay to shine and the Dons could cash in with at least 10 times that outlay for the Venezuelan.

Everton had an £8 million bid rejected by Rangers for Scotland international right-back Nathan Patterson in the summer.

Patterson and Ramsay are both teenagers and both contracted to their clubs until summer 2024.

It seems £8m is the going rate Everton are willing to pay for a Scottish teen right-back, so that is what they will need to pay to land Ramsay.

With Manchester United interested, maybe ramp up the price a little bit more.

Scotland must make Hampden count

Hampden will be packed and rocking for Saturday’s Group F World Cup qualifier against Israel.

The Hampden roar can still be inspiring. It can still send shivers down your spine when it hits full volume.

That will be be the level of backing the Scots will have on Saturday in a game that is absolutely pivotal to hopes of securing a play-off spot.

Scotland took control of their own destiny with a superb 1-0 defeat of Austria in Vienna last month – a nation seeded higher than them.

Beating higher seeds away from home is a fundamental to securing qualifying campaign success for any tournament.

The Scots have started the job, now they must finish it, because defeating Israel would all but secure a runners-up spot.

Away games against minnows Faroe Islands and Moldova follow the Israel clash and Steve Clarke’s squad are too well disciplined to drop points in those games.

Take nine points from the next three games and the Scots will book a play-off slot in March.

Critics of the Premiership point to the regularity of games against the same teams.

Yet this will be the seventh time Scotland have faced Israel in competitive action in three years. There should be no surprises.

Exciting boxing bill set for Aberdeen

Rising north-east boxing stars Dean Sutherland and Billy Stuart have been confirmed to top a boxing bill at Aberdeen Beach Ballroom on Friday November 12.

I would urge any boxing fans to go along to the night as there will be some fantastic talent on show.

It is the first time undefeated Aberdonian Sutherland will fight since securing the WBO Youth World Welterweight title with a seventh round stoppage of Mexican Jose Antonio Delgado in July.

Sutherland is on a rapid rise to more belt success and this is a fantastic opportunity to catch him in a home show.

Likewise Stuart is another superb talent and will be looking to bounce back from his first professional defeat.

Stuart will be in action for the first time since losing an IBF World Youth super-bantamweight title fight on majority decision to Mexican Alejandro Jair Gonzalez in July.

This Aberdeen show will be the next step for both Sutherland and Stuart on the way to title glory.