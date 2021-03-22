Analysis: The same issues remain for Aberdeen at Tannadice

New management, but the same problems remain for Aberdeen.

The Dons started life after Derek McInnes and Tony Docherty with a 1-0 defeat to Dundee United at Tannadice.

The failings of the Reds in this New Firm derby were all too familiar despite it being Paul Sheerin, Barry Robson and Neil Simpson in charge rather than McInnes and Docherty.

The goalscoring problem

A lack of creativity remains the biggest issue. Aberdeen have scored once and won once in 10 matches.

In 2021 the Dons have played 14 times, won twice and scored only five times.

Against Dundee United they carved out only two decent opportunities across 90 minutes.

In 270 minutes against the Tangerines this term the Reds have failed to score.

On Saturday they had more possession with 56%, completed more passes (426 compared to 342), won more duels (58 to 53), had 10 corners and sent in 24 crosses from open play.

© Opta

But the only statistic that really matters is goals and Aberdeen continue to draw blank after insipid blank.

On some occasions during their recent run chances have been created and spurned, but in other games, like Saturday’s, there was a lack of opportunities.

Opta statistics show that across his 86 minutes on the pitch Florian Kamberi had just a single touch inside the Dundee United penalty area.

Aberdeen’s nosedive in form in recent months has been stark. In their first 10 Premiership fixtures they scored 14 times and amassed 22 points, compared with one goal and seven points in their last 10.

There are reasons for this demise. From the start of the campaign the losses of Ryan Hedges to injury, Scott Wright – sold to Rangers in January – and Marley Watkins who picked up an injury before returning to parent club Bristol City have been keenly felt.

© Opta

But the players that remain should be capable of better.

McInnes and Docherty lost their jobs after being unable to solve the goalscoring problem, but it doesn’t appear that it will be any easier for Sheerin, Robson and Simpson to find the answers with what is at their disposal.

With nine players out of contract this summer and four more loan players returning to their parent clubs it looks like the next manager will oversee a major overhaul of the Aberdeen squad.

Finding players who can create and score goals will be high on the agenda for whoever takes over at Pittodrie.

Match action

Returning to the defeat to United and Aberdeen’s two best opportunities came early and late.

The first in the eighth minute was the result of their most fluent move.

Kamberi’s knockdown set up Jonny Hayes to drive at the heart of the United defence, he then fed Connor McLennan on the right and his low delivery picked out Dean Campbell whose shot deflected off Ryan Edwards and clipped the left post on its way wide.

The other good chance was in the dying embers when Tommie Hoban’s cross from the right picked out Ross McCrorie little more than six yards out, but his header was well over.

In between times Campbell forced United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist into a couple of saves with speculative efforts from long range and Hayes had an effort deflected wide.

© Shutterstock Feed

Shortly before half-time Aberdeen could have been awarded a penalty when Lewis Ferguson went to ground after Calum Butcher placed two hands on his back, but curiously referee Greg Aitken booked Ferguson for diving.

One thing that was noticeable about the Dons’ play was their attempts to play out from the back and build through the thirds.

This ploy had mixed results because while the Reds did manage to play through the United press they also almost gifted them a first half opener.

Joe Lewis’ slack pass allowed Butcher to set up Lawrence Shankland, but his tame chipped effort was blocked by Ash Taylor.

In the second period the home side improved in attack and took the lead just after the hour.

© SNS Group

Jeandro Fuchs did well to keep the ball in down by the corner flag as Jack MacKenzie tried to shepherd it out, Fuchs exchanged passes with Shankland before finding Ian Harkes, who teed up Shankland in the box to pick out Adrian Sporle to finish.

In response Aberdeen plugged away without looking particularly likely to find an equaliser.

Remarkably despite one win in 10 the Dons are still fourth in the Premiership, but trailing Hibs by seven points with five games left and struggling to score their hopes of finishing third appear over.

Tactics

The Dons started with a 4-3-3 formation with Connor McLennan and Jonny Hayes supporting striker Florian Kamberi in attack.

Dean Campbell was the deepest lying of the three central midfielders with Ross McCrorie and Lewis Ferguson playing just in front.

Dundee United went for a diamond 4-1-2-1-2 shape.

Changes afoot

Interim Aberdeen manager Paul Sheerin made three changes to the side which drew 0-0 with Hamilton a fortnight ago.

The most eye-catching alteration was a debut for 20-year-old left-back Jack MacKenzie. Connor McLennan and Dean Campbell were also returned with Dylan McGeouch, Niall McGinn and Callum Hendry benched.

Gallagher link

Over the weekend Aberdeen were linked with a move for Motherwell defender Declan Gallagher.

The 30-year-old Scotland international is out of contract in the summer, however, attempting to sign players with a new manager yet to be appointed may not be the wisest strategy with a no clear plan for future in place.

Last Tannadice success

Aberdeen’s last victory at Tannadice was on March 2 2016 when Simon Chuch scored the only goal.

One of the main reasons for this has been Dundee United’s time in the Championship from 2016-2020.

The Dons’ previous success in 2016 meant they were just four points behind Celtic in the Premiership title.

Taking a stand

Prior to kick-off Dundee United’s players opted not to take the knee.

Manager Micky Mellon confirmed at full-time that the Tangerines took the decision to stand because they feel the taking of the knee has just become a gesture and that not enough is being done to tackle racism.