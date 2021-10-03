Analysis Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News ANALYSIS: Same old story is making for grim viewing for Aberdeen By Paul Third 03/10/2021, 5:00 pm It was another frustrating afternoon for the Dons Aberdeen fans have seen this script too many times. It is now nine games without a win for Stephen Glass’ side and four straight league defeats as Celtic left Pittodrie with all three points. Aberdeen can point to a much improved second half but it does not change the fact when it comes to the respective penalty boxes the Dons are continuing to come up short. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe