ANALYSIS: Key to defeat of Hearts captain Scott Brown is Aberdeen’s Franz Beckenbauer

Captain fantastic Scott Brown has become Aberdeen’s Franz Beckenbauer by excelling in the libero centre-back role.

The 36-year-old has been pivotal in hauling the Dons out of their recent slump to spark a major resurgence in form.

In the 2-1 defeat of Hearts he again excelled in defence – and then midfield.

Seven points from a possible nine against previously undefeated Hearts, league leaders Rangers and Hibs – the Reds are clearly back.

Elevated back into the top six with an impressive win at Pittodrie the Reds have sent a warning to the Premiership top hitters that they are very much on track -and a force.

It was a long time coming after a 10 game winless streak but no change is painless.

Big games need big players and big performances.

Brown stepped up, and ensured his team-mates did as well. The Dons’ performance also brought a synergy with the crowd who pushed them on to victory.

Dominant in defence and midfield

The experience and sheer will to win of Brown has been fundamental to the recent revival in form – he has pushed his team on and led by example.

Against Hearts he again dominated in an attacking sweeper role in the heart of a back three.

Then in the second half the veteran moved into his more familiar midfield role and was just as influential in Aberdeen’s best 45 minutes of the season to date.

Brown is effectively two players for the price of one as he is dominant midfielder and a libero centre-back.

When you add in his experience, influence, drive and attitude what a signing the former Celtic captain has been for manager Stephen Glass.

In that fluid position in the heart of a three man back-line Brown can drop in deeper behind the centre-backs or push into midfield to bring an added dimension.

His ability to read the game allows him to cut out passes in behind the wing-backs or centre-backs to instigate.

More passes than any other Dons player

The club captain made 64 passes, more than any other Don, with 21 of those coming in Hearts’ half.

He also instigates attacks with long passes into a dangerous area of hold possession to allow team-mates to race forward.

German World Cup winner Beckenbauer club captain Brown has dropped from midfield into defence in recent games.

With a mixture of tenacity and culture he strolled through the first half where the Dons never looked like conceding until a late penalty was converted by John Souttar.

Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass changed formation at half-time by switching to a back four in a narrow 4-4-2 and pushing Brown back into his more recognised midfield role.

More freedom for Ferguson to push on

Advancing Brown into midfield allowed Lewis Ferguson the freedom to push on in a more attacking role and he netted the winner with a superb header.

Brown also made a key tackle at the edge ofHearts’ penalty box to win possession in the build up to the equaliser from Marley Watkins.

The influential club captain slowed the game down when it needed and picked up the tempo by driving forward and looking for runners and passes.

He was like an orchestra conductor dictating the flow, rhythm and tempo of Aberdeen’s second half symphony.

Brown’s game experience and influence was shown in the 15th minute when Gnanduillet was judged offside 22 yards from the Dons goal.

Pace has not lessened although 36 years old

Quick thinking Brown immediately took the free kick to instigate a counter attack and Hearts were caught cold.

The attack ultimately broke down it was a clear example of Brown’s game understanding and ability to instigate attacks from deep.

Although 36-years-old Brown has lost none of his pace or drive.

In the 20ths minute a long through ball was played to Josh Ginelly.

The Hearts’ midfielder had a few yards start on the Dons skipper to get to the ball but Brown showed tremendous pace to win the race and clear the danger, beating a 24-year-old.

How advanced Brown can move up in that libero role was shown in the 33rd minute when he tackled Gary Mackay-Steven on the half-way line in the centre circle to snuff out an attack.

Stunned by a late penalty in the first half to finish a flat opening 45 minutes Aberdeen switched formation at the break going to four at the back with Funso Ojo going to right back and Dean Campbell at left-back.

Into midfield and just as influential

Brown was pushed back into midfield and within minutes played a key role in the equaliser when winning possession inside the Hearts penalty area.

It was the catalyst for the goal.

The ball was worked out to Hedges who clipped a cross to the edge of the area to Watkins who took the ball down brilliantly.

Watkins cushioned the ball on his knee then fired it into the roof of the net with a magnificent finish.

In the 76th minute rather than simply blast into the stands under pressure Brown made an audacious drag back turn to take the ball beyond Barrie McKay.

It was superb play from a player oozing confidence.

After the 2-1 loss to Dundee the Dons were in a hole. Brown has helped haul them out of it and now he can pull them even further up the table.