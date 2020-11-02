Analysis: Hampden hoodoo against Celtic continues for Dons

Aberdeen’s inability to see off Celtic at Hampden has yet again cost them the chance of silverware with this disappointing 2-0 defeat in the Scottish Cup semi-final.

It is a painful hoodoo that has killed the chance to add to the 2014 League Cup secured by boss Derek McInnes.

The Dons have now lost eight successive cup ties at Hampden to Celtic, five under McInnes.

Aberdeen supporters’ wait to see their club beat the Hoops at the national stadium is nearly as long as the wait for Scottish Cup glory.

Not since a 1-0 League Cup win in 1992 have the Dons defeated Celtic at Hampden.

It is only two years longer since the Pittodrie club last lifted the prestigious trophy in 1990 – ironically against Celtic.

Did Aberdeen come close to ending that poor run against the Hoops at Hampden?

No.

There was a second-half rally from the Reds, who dominated possession late on.

However, they never really looked capable of getting the goals to turn the semi-final around.

One shot on target tells its own story.

There was a misconception prior to this tie that it was a good time to get Celtic as the quadruple-treble-chasing Hoops were four games without a win.

Celtic went into this game unbeaten in 34 domestic cup games.

They had scored more than 100 goals, conceding just 11 with 25 clean sheets in that run.

There is never a good time to get Celtic at Hampden – especially when rocked just 24 hours before kick-off by the loss through injury of influential wing-back Jonny Hayes.

The loss of Hayes was a major blow as the 33-year-old has been instrumental to the success of McInnes’s 3-4-3 formation so far this season.

Hayes’ replacement Matty Kennedy has not played since a 1-0 defeat of Kilmarnock on September 12 due to a knee injury.

Kennedy was therefore short of match sharpness for such a demanding role both defensively and offensively.

Ultimately, with the Dons 2-0 down and being overrun in the middle of the park, McInnes changed his system to a back four on the half-hour mark with Ross McCrorie moving to right-back from his central midfield berth.

Aberdeen created the first chance in the opening minute when Sam Cosgrove met a cross from Kennedy at the back post but headed wide.

Captain Joe Lewis produced a vital double block in the eighth minute to deny Celtic the opener.

Odsonne Edouard was played clean on goal by a Diego Laxalt through-ball, but Lewis was alert and blocked the low shot with his outstretched body.

The loose ball fell to Edouard, who scrambled in a shot which was again blocked by Lewis.

A sublime goal from Ryan Christie, who spent 18 months on loan at Aberdeen, broke the deadlock in the 18th minute.

Collecting a short pass from Tom Rogic, the Scotland international drifted inside to open up space before unleashing a brilliant 25-yard curling shot beyond Lewis into the far corner.

Celtic had not lost a game they had taken the lead in for two years and that run continued here.

A minute later Christie nearly doubled his tally when he was left unmarked at the back post to meet a cross from Mohamed Elyounoussi but sent a header downwards and bouncing wide from five yards.

It was 2-0 in the 23rd minute when Rogic dinked a delicate chip towards Elyounoussi at the back post.

The ball beat Andy Considine and Elyounoussi stretched to rifle in from close range.

Celtic again threatened in the 40th minute when Edouard curled in a 25-yard free-kick but it was straight at Lewis.

Aberdeen should have grabbed a lifeline in the 49th minute when Wright burst into the penalty area and cut back a pass to Cosgrove, making his first start since February, the striker was off balance and shot on the turn from 12 yards, but his effort was straight at keeper Scott Bain.

On the hour mark Hedges scuffed a 25-yard shot well wide.

Aberdeen were beginning to enjoy more possession and look dangerous, and in the 73rd minute Ferguson fired over the bar from just outside the box.

Moments later Kennedy shot on the turn from six yards but his shot was blocked by Jeremie Frimpong as the Dons tasted Hampden defeat to Celtic – again.