Analysis: Everton must start at £8m if they move for Aberdeen’s Calvin Ramsay in January

If Everton move for Aberdeen’s teen star Calvin Ramsay in January they must start with a bid of £8m.

Unrealistic? No.

That appears to be the going rate the Toffees are willing to pay for a Scottish teenage right-back having had an bid of around £8m rejected for Nathan Patterson by Rangers in the recent window.

Why should Ramsay be worth any less just because he plays for Aberdeen?

Pittodrie is not a bargain basement for English clubs to snap up players on the cheap.