Analysis: Does deadline day drama lie ahead for Aberdeen?

Transfer deadline day is one of the most eagerly-anticipated days of the calendar for football supporters.

But Aberdeen fans could be forgiven for feeling a little nervous ahead of tomorrow’s final day of transfer activity.

Following his side’s 1-1 draw with Ross County on Sunday, Dons boss Stephen Glass said there would be no more new faces at Pittodrie before the window closed following the arrival of quartet Austin Samuels, Matty Longstaff, Marley Watkins and David Bates in the last seven days.