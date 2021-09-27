Analysis Sport / Football / Aberdeen FC / Latest Dons News STATS ANALYSIS: Do Aberdeen have a goalkeeping problem? By Paul Third 27/09/2021, 5:35 pm Joe Lewis fails to prevent St Mirren from making it 3-2 in Paisley. It is every goalkeeper’s nightmare. The last line of defence, the spotlight position where even the slightest mistake can result in a goal being conceded. It is the one position on the pitch which attracts more scrutiny than any other and unfortunately for Aberdeen goalkeeper Joe Lewis, the spotlight is shining firmly on him for all the wrong reasons. Continue Reading Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more. Subscribe Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles. Subscribe