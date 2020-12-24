ANALYSIS: Deliveries didn’t give Aberdeen’s men in the box a chance at Motherwell

Aberdeen dropped to fourth in the Premiership after their stalemate at Fir Park.

There was plenty of application from the Dons and they appeared the side more likely to win the game, but were forced to settle for a point from what was a largely uninspiring contest, aside from the opening quarter.

With Hibernian beating St Mirren, the Reds have dropped to fourth in the table.

However, with St Johnstone visiting Pittodrie on Boxing Day, followed by clashes with Livingston and Dundee United, the chance is there to keep the pressure on Hibs and second-placed Celtic, who were comfortable 2-0 winners at home to Ross County.

If the Red Army were hoping for a pre-Christmas cracker, they were to be disappointed.

The organisation, commitment and discipline of both sets of players couldn’t be questioned as they cancelled each other out with few chances conceded by either defence.

The Dons – who were assured and largely untroubled at the back – were the more threatening side, but the breakthrough didn’t arrive.

Aside from Curtis Main hitting the woodwork in the early stages, there weren’t many clear-cut opportunities against the stubborn Steelmen.

Often in these types of games a set-piece can be the difference, but on a number of occasions when Aberdeen did have corners or free-kicks in decent areas the delivery didn’t give the men in the middle a chance.

Anyone watching from home hoping for a feast of free-flowing, end-to-end football would have been left underwhelmed, a bit like looking inside your stocking tomorrow morning to find Father Christmas has left you only a lump of coal.

The Dons started brightly with Curtis Main hitting the side-netting from a tight angle after Ryan Hedges had flicked on Matty Kennedy’s low cross in the second minute.

Soon after, Connor McLennan sent in a low ball from the left which was dummied by Hedges, but Kennedy’s shot was deflected wide for a fruitless corner.

Shortly before the quarter-hour mark, the visitors were even closer to making the breakthrough.

A neat passing move eventually resulted in a corner with Hedges’s outswinging delivery from the left flank met by Main, but the former Motherwell striker’s header from inside the six-yard box hit the top of the crossbar and went over.

After that, decent opportunities were in short supply.

Time for extended run with front two?

Sam Cosgrove and Curtis Main got the chance to play up front together in the second half.

Both strikers have missed chunks of the season due to injury problems and in recent games it has been a case of one or the other leading the line.

Perhaps they will finally get a run of games together?