Analysis: Defensive failings again costing Aberdeen dear following St Mirren loss

Aberdeen pushed the self-destruct button in spectacular fashion in Paisley as the 10-men Dons slumped to a third straight Premiership defeat at St Mirren.
It is clear confidence is in short supply as the winless run extended to eight games for Stephen Glass’ men.
The Dons boss will be pleased to see the back of a pointless September but the degree of difficulty in October is set to increase and it spells trouble for Aberdeen unless they can find a solution to the defensive fragility in the side.
Continue Reading
Pay only £1 today to read this premium article, and get 30 days unlimited access to all of our content, including special investigations, expert opinions, and more.Subscribe
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe