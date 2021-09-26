Analysis: Defensive failings again costing Aberdeen dear following St Mirren loss

Aberdeen pushed the self-destruct button in spectacular fashion in Paisley as the 10-men Dons slumped to a third straight Premiership defeat at St Mirren.

It is clear confidence is in short supply as the winless run extended to eight games for Stephen Glass’ men.

The Dons boss will be pleased to see the back of a pointless September but the degree of difficulty in October is set to increase and it spells trouble for Aberdeen unless they can find a solution to the defensive fragility in the side.