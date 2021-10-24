Analysis: Aberdeen’s ability to weather adversity key to Hibernian win

Aberdeen fans who have been clamouring for a switch to a three-man defence were granted their wish on Saturday but it was by accident rather than design.

The Dons were forced into one defensive reshuffle after another in the most challenging of circumstances as they lost one defender before the game and two more in the first half.

As his options at the back decreased with each passing minute Dons boss Stephen Glass was forced into ripping up one game plan after another but he and his players found a way to overcome one setback after another to pick-up all three points.