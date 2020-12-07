ANALYSIS: Aberdeen show more fight, but little threat in draw with St Mirren

Aberdeen suffered more pain in Paisley against St Mirren as the opportunity to move level on points with crisis-hit Celtic was squandered.

For the second time in seven days, the Dons failed to win away to a St Mirren side who now prop up the Premiership table.

The first setback at St Mirren Park was self-inflicted as Aberdeen produced a dire performance to deservedly crash out of the Betfred Cup at the last-16 stage when losing 2-1 last week.

On their league return, there was more aggression and fight, but St Mirren were more than worthy of at least a point, despite two contentious refereeing decisions.

Referee Bobby Madden awarded a penalty for handball by Tommie Hoban, and raised a second yellow to Lewis Ferguson for a collision in the Buddies half.

Aberdeen were frustrated at the decisions, but were equally culpable for more dropped points. There was a lack of cutting edge in attack, with just two shots on target against Saints.

It is now four games without a win in all competitions for Aberdeen, with the last three matches against bottom St Mirren and second-bottom Hamilton (1-1).

Aberdeen have won just once in the last seven and must stop their slide against 10th-placed Ross County at home on Saturday

Trio return, but Ferguson now suspended after day on which refereeing came under microscope

Aberdeen welcomed back Ross McCrorie, Ferguson and Connor McLennan for their return to Paisley, with them all having missed three games due to self-isolation after the Scotland Under-21 Covid-19 outbreak.

Ferguson and McCrorie both returned to the starting line-up in central midfield and brought the drive and fight absent in the cup tie.

The Dons set up 4-2-3-1, having ditched a back three at half-time on their last trip to Paisley.

Within five minutes Ferguson displayed his aggression when going in hard, and late, on Jamie McGrath in the Buddies’ box. It was a deserved early yellow card and meant the midfielder was walking a tightrope thereafter.

A tightrope he, I think unjustly, fell off of when he collided with Jon Obika in the second half.

There is no route to appeal a second yellow.

The SPFL have to change this, because the dismissal incurs a suspension, with Ferguson now missing Saturday’s game with Ross County.

There should be a route to appeal for all costly refereeing errors.

Similarly, changes are needed to the handball rule.

Players should not be punished for non-deliberate handballs like Tommie Hoban’s, which resulted in St Mirren’s penalty equaliser.

Hoban was less than a yard away from Obika when the ball struck his left hand.

New rules state it is a penalty if the player makes his body shape bigger to block the ball – that has to change as too many penalties are being given.

Andy Considine earns Aberdeen a point on his latest milestone appearance

Scotland cap Andy Considine moved above Gothenburg Great Jim Leighton into fifth in the all-time Dons appearances list with his 536th game.

He salvaged a point with a superb goal-line clearance, and the 33-year-old will have a keen eye on today’s World Cup draw.

He must secure a spot for the qualifiers in March before Euro 2020.

Why aren’t Aberdeen’s strikers scoring?

Aberdeen’s four strikers – Sam Cosgrove (one), Curtis Main (one), Ryan Edmondson (two), and Marley Watkins (two) – have delivered just six goals this season.

All four have fought injury problems, with Bristol City loanee Watkins out until the end of the year.

Last season’s top scorer Cosgrove, meanwhile, who has hit 20 goals in the last two campaigns, is still hunting for top form.

He put in plenty of effort on Saturday, but had no shots on target and the ball didn’t stick when played up to him. He was replaced by Main, who brought a bit more threat.

In support, Jonny Hayes and Matty Kennedy – who gave Marcus Fraser a tough time – made the most of being relieved of defensive duties they’ve had this season to link up for the opener, but Ryan Hedges, so bright in games this term, was quiet again and lacking his usual attacking spark.

Aberdeen had a clear chance in the 88th minute of this one, when a through-ball from Main released fellow sub Ryan Edmondson in on goal, but his low shot on the run from 15 yards was straight at the keeper.